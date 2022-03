Mary J. Blige Ready to Turn Up the 15th Annual Jazz In The Gardens

[MIAMI GARDENS]– Superbowl 2022 enjoyed an electrifying performance by the incomparable Mary J. Blige who brought the hip-hop heat to a star studded, fast paced, powerful halftime show, joined by legends Snoop Dog and Doctor Dre. Blige, who recently released her album “Good Morning Gorgeous” to critical acclaim, will reprise her high energy show at the 15th Annual Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) Music Festival, which takes place on March 12 and 13, 2022.

The R&B megastar, who also stars in the riveting Starz series “Power Book II”, is the only headline artist to perform three times in the festival’s 15-year history. Affectionally known as “the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul”, Blige was invited back after thousands of fans clamored for her return to the country’s fastest growing jazz & R&B festival, presented by the City of Miami Gardens, the largest Black city in Florida.

Jazz in the Gardens Artist Line Up

Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) full line up is:

Mary J. Blige,

H.E.R,

Rick Ross,

The Isley Brothers,

SWV,

The Roots with special guest T-Pain,

Stokely,

Johnathan McReynolds,

Mike Phillips and Mark Allen Felton,

Llocal performers still to be announced.

Syndicated radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley will return as the host for the 2022 JITG.

2022 Bigger and Better

In 2020, in the wake of the global pandemic, Jazz in the Gardens was forced to cancel. Just two days before the doors were slated to open. Now, almost two years later, the 2022 festival represents an impressive comeback. Especially, as the City of Miami Gardens’ signature event. Additionally, it is anticipated to be an even better experience for the thousands of loyal and eager ticket buyers who hail from all over the world. Entrants will be required to show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test. Social distancing protocols will be observed and face masks will be strongly encouraged.

Festival Returns

““Not only are we excited for the return of Jazz in the Gardens, but we are also honored to host Mary J. Blige once again in the great City of Miami Gardens,” said Mayor Rodney Harris. “Mary J is an outstanding artist who consistently delivers a soulful and entertaining performance for her audience. We are happy to welcome her back to Miami Gardens. Especially to share the experience with all the Jazz in the Gardens fans.”

“As a manager, my clients have played this festival several times over the past decade” said Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban, “so when presented with the opportunity to work alongside the city to produce the event this year, I was super excited. Jazz in the Gardens is one of the most important live events in the culture of Jazz & R&B music, globally. Our goal is not only to produce a stellar event, but to let the world know about the hidden gem that City of Miami Gardens has with this event”.

‘We are honored to partner with Mayor Harris and the City of Miami Gardens on the 15th Anniversary of Jazz in the Gardens”, said Brittany Flores, President of Live Nation Florida. “The event is staple here in South Florida. We are beyond excited to help continue the tradition and usher in the next chapter of this amazing event”.

The 15th Annual Jazz in the Gardens also showcases an eclectic mix of goods and great buys in the Merchandise Village. Best of all, delicious and exotic cuisine in the Food Village.

Tickets are on-sale now, follow JITG on social media at @jazzinthegardens