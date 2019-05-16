“Island Imprint” Celebrates the Contributions of the Caribbean in Broward County

June Is National Caribbean-American Heritage Month

FORT LAUDERDALE – Celebrate Caribbean-American Heritage Month with “Island Imprint: A History of the Caribbean Community in Broward County,” a fine art and historical retrospective produced in conjunction with Island Syndicate, on display June 1 – 29 at History Fort Lauderdale.

A special opening reception to be attended by Caribbean consulate representatives and city and county officials will be held on Wednesday, June 5, at 5:30 p.m., in The New River Inn (231 SW Second Avenue). Members of the public who would like to attend the complimentary opening event may RSVP here.

“Fort Lauderdale embodies a rich tapestry of cultures that is heavily influenced by the colorful traditions and significant multidisciplinary contributions of our neighboring Island nations,” said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale. “We’re pleased to be working with Island Syndicate on this immersive art and history exhibit and on a variety of other initiatives designed to educate and engage guests of all ages.”

The exhibit, part of a multiyear initiative celebrating Broward County’s Caribbean heritage, traces the Caribbean community’s roots through a variety of fine art mediums, historical news clippings, archival photos, memorabilia and artifacts colorfully displaying the diverse influence of island culture on the vibrant fabric of Fort Lauderdale.

Works featured include Paul Campbell’s (Jamaica) Fervent Hope and pieces from Karl ‘Jerry’ Craig (Jamaica), and photographer Silvi Lizama (Cuba).

The installation will also include a storytelling aspect of the shared Caribbean communities’ history via personal memories and mementos allowing for an immersive foray into local Caribbean-American culture.

“According to the U.S. Census, approximately one in four South Floridians was born in the Islands, yet the Caribbean as a unified community is not uniquely celebrated as a whole in Broward County,” said Calibe Thompson, creative director of Island Syndicate. “Our goal with ‘Island Imprint: A History of the Caribbean Community in Broward County’ is to showcase art, history and our region’s untold stories as a unique collective and to stimulate further discussion on diversity and culture.”

“Island Imprint” is a 2019 – 2020 initiative featuring a series of events and installations paying homage to Caribbean culture, traditions and history.

The project celebrates the diversity of West Indian heritage that merges in Broward County with interactive, educational entertainment including historical exhibitions, cultural displays, theatrical performances, cuisine, music, artisan crafts, and more, presented in settings that show the multicultural splendor of Broward County.

“Island Imprint: A History of the Caribbean Community in Broward County” is produced by Island Syndicate whose directors include the visionaries behind the recent “Taste the Islands” special event, television series and Island Origins Magazine.

Support has been provided by the Community Foundation of Broward, the Helen and Frank Stoykov Charitable Endowment Fund, the David and Francie Horvitz Family Foundation, Ann Adams Fund and the Mary and Alex Mackenzie Community Impact Fund.

Admission is free with general museum admission. General admission is $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and $7 for students (through age 22 with a valid student ID). Admission is free for members, military and children ages six and under.