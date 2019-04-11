Kes The Band Added to Kaya Fest 2019

by Woody Graber c/o www.gratefulweb.com

MIAMI – Kaya Fest 2019 has just announced that Kes the Band has been added to the line-up. When Kes the Band hits the stage, nobody ever stays in their seat.

Their music and high energy performance creates an infectious excitement that can never be denied.

Inspired by their native melting pot nation of Trinidad and Tobago, Kes fuses together a unique blend OF SOCA, calypso, reggae AND POP to bring the sounds of the Caribbean to the world stage.

Since the band’s inception, they have performed in major cities all over the USA, Canada, UK, Belgium, China and the entire Caribbean, in front of crowds of up to 20,000 people.

Performing on stage at the Kaya Fest will be The Marley Brothers with special features by Ziggy, Stephen, Damian, Ky-Mani and Julian along with Busta Rhymes, Davido, Sean Paul, Chi Ching Ching, Protoje, Walshy Fire (of Major Lazer) Third World, Koffee and a special guest appearance by Farruko. More Top Headliners will be announced soon.

And for the first time, Kaya Fest will feature the future of the Marley Family in Third Generation performances. This will include the talents of Jo Mersa Marley, Skip Marley, Yohan Marley, Mystic Marley, DJ Shacia Päyne, Daniel Bambatta and many others.

Kaya Fest will be showcasing the incredible talents that will be carrying the torch and entertaining fans for many years to come.

Also this year, the Second Stage “Constance Bubble” is the creation of DJ Shacia Päyne, daughter of Stephen Marley.

It is an underground LA based party that she is now bringing to South Florida. It offers an authentic dancehall experience with the flair of LA and features an all-female resident DJ lineup including special guest She-J Hercules from 99 JAMZ. This Second Stage features a dance floor and is a first for Kaya Fest Miami. From the opening of the Festival until sundown, the “Constance Bubble” Party will keep the music pumping and the people dancing.

A portion of proceeds from Kaya Fest 2019 support the Ghetto Youths Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Stephen, Damian, and Julian Marley, and dedicated to providing impactful and transformative support to communities in need around the globe.

The overall message of the Festival is “Education Before Recreation.”

Special Advance tickets for 2019 Kaya Fest, Saturday, April 20th / 1PM at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, 301 Biscayne Blvd. in downtown Miami are on sale NOW. General Admission tickets are $51.00, General Admission Seats are $66.00 and VIP seats are also available.