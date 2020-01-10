National Human Trafficking Awareness Month Protect The Children Gala

Female Development World Organization Presents: Protect the Children Charity Gala

MIAMI – On the evening of January 18, 2020 the Female Development World Organization (FDWO) will host its annual Protect the Children Charity Gala in honor of Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

The expectation for this event is to continue to generate awareness and bring ambassadors together to show support of the organization’s mission to protect our children and to benefit the progression of the FDWO through fundraising efforts.

Some of the event highlights include Mr. Rodney Harris – Vice Mayor, City of Miami Gardens as the designated keynote speaker.

Also, various award recipients such as: Oliver Mair, Jamaica’s Consul General to Miami; Shannan Ighodaro, Author& CEO Oracle Public Relations, Joseph Madalon, Madalon Law Firm, Major Timothy Belcher, City of North Miami Police Department and Karina Gonzalez – March, Attorney at Law Florida Healthcare Law Firm.

The program will also feature a special guest appearance by the youth models of “Jay Fits” who will showcase a fashion show entitled “Protecting the Children, Showing Love through Accessories & Fits”.

The FDWO was established in 2013, by current Miami Gardens mayoral candidate, Ms. Lavern Deer. The FDWO has positively impacted victims and survivors of human trafficking and abuse in both the U.S. and Jamaica.

The organization’s mission is to make a difference in the minds of adults and youth alike, which are all affected by this global crisis.

In addition, Ms. Deer has strategically implemented a “Pathway to Change” within the FDWO which includes programs designed to help survivors to recondition their mind, body and soul.

Such programs include: Community Outreach, Health Services, Innovative Education Programs, Athletic Programs, International Foundation Relationship Program (IFRP), Helping to Make a Difference Partnership Program (HMDPP) and a Mentorship Program.

Through this initiative local municipalities such as the city of Fort Lauderdale, Oakland Park, Margate, Miami Gardens, Tamarac and North Miami Beach have supported FDWO by hosting town halls and symposiums in an effort to build awareness for residences and city officials.

The FDWO founder Ms. Deer shares, “It was my calling to start this organization; it was an opportunity to implement a plan of action for my community youth in effort to decrease and bring awareness to the crisis of human trafficking and abuse.”

The FDWO has taken its mission a step further by working with Florida Legislators to propose language for the Human Trafficking Education in Schools Bill. The pending bill encourages an Act of Congress relating to comprehensive health education in public middle and high schools.

The course will include information such as teen dating violence and abuse related to unhealthy relationships, mental and emotional health, internet safety, the benefits of sexual abstinence, prevention and control of diseases, substance abuse, etc.

As a supporter of the bill, Senator Perry Thurston shares, “it’s imperative that we educate our children on the topic of human trafficking and abuse. This has become a major crisis not only locally but all over the world.”

In 2016, Official of Program Policy Analysis & Government Accountability reported 2,013 cases of child sexual exploitation, 96% of the victims were females. [Over the past year] this number has increased drastically; we have to take extra precaution to protect our community youth, that’s the priority of this bill”. Currently, the bill is successfully moving through the Senate. The FDWO hopes the bill will make its way through the house in the near future.

To purchase tickets to FDWO’s Protect the Children Charity Gala click here.