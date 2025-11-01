National News

World Bank Group Statement on Support for Jamaica

The Jamaica National Group Activates ‘ISupportJamaica Fund for Hurricane Melissa’
Aftermath of Hurricane Beryl in Jamaica (file photo)

WASHINGTON, DC – Our thoughts are with the people of Jamaica as they face the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa. We are working closely with the Government of Jamaica and international partners. This includes the Inter-American Development Bank. Together, we aim to carry out a rapid post-disaster damage assessment. This will help guide immediate relief and recovery efforts.

Jamaica has developed one of the most advanced and comprehensive disaster risk financing systems in the Caribbean. It serves as a model for preparedness and resilience across the region. This strong foundation will be critical in ensuring a swift and coordinated response to the hurricane’s impacts.

A broad package of World Bank Group assistance is ready to be mobilized. It combines quick-disbursing emergency finance with a likely payout in connection with a World Bank catastrophe bond. The plan also involves the redeployment of existing project funds. Additionally, there is targeted private-sector support through the International Finance Corporation, the WBG’s private sector arm.

Our teams are also prepared to provide technical advice and implementation support to help Jamaica recover and rebuild stronger, ensuring that reconstruction efforts contribute to long-term resilience and sustainable growth.

