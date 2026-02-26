NBC’s TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle Plan Girls Trip to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – NBC’s ‘TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle’, the popular national lifestyle show featuring co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones, revealed plans today to bring the flavor of Jamaica to viewers with two episodes filmed from the feel-good island March 26 – 27.

The Jamaica Tourist Board together with Sandals Resorts will sponsor the shows at its stunning Sandals Dunn’s River in Ocho Rios. TODAY says the episodes will highlight the ultimate ‘Girls Trip’ for Jenna and Sheinelle since Jones joined the show as co-host in January.

As part of the announcement celebration, viewers can enter for a chance to win a sponsored, all-inclusive trip for two to Jamaica and view the broadcast live. The exclusive prize package includes round-trip airfare courtesy of the Jamaica Tourist Board plus an all-inclusive five-day, four-night stay at Sandals Dunn’s River.

As part of the entry, fans can submit a short video sharing why they should join the adventure, with the winner revealed prior to the March episodes. To enter, visit jennaandsheinelle.com for the submission form.

According to Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, the sponsored show represents an invaluable opportunity to display both the island and Sandals Dunn’s River to a large national audience.

Feel the Warmth of the Jamaican People

“We look forward to welcoming Jenna and Sheinelle to Jamaica to show them firsthand why over four million visitors each year come to enjoy the kind of authentic hospitality they can only get in Jamaica. They will see why our culture, food, music, and beauty bring joy to so many as they experience the authentically warm nature of the Jamaican people,” said Minister Bartlett.

Match for Jamaica’s Spirit