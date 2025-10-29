Travel

Norman Manley International Airport Post-Hurricane Melissa Update

KINGSTON, Jamaica –  Post-hurricane assessment is in progress at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA).  PAC Kingston Airport Limited (PACKAL), operator of the airport, is advising that they will start comprehensive checks before transitioning into restoration and a possible phased reopening of the airport.

All critical systems, infrastructure, and facilities must be thoroughly inspected and cleared for safe operations.  The ability of critical stakeholders to get to the airport safely and on time must also be considered.

During this time, the airport remains temporarily closed. Passengers should not travel to NMIA until PACKAL has advised the date and time to have operations resumed.

Upon completion of the assessment, PACKAL will prioritize any critical repairs or maintenance needs that support the safe and prompt reopening of the airport. We are committed to ensuring that all systems are fully operational and structurally sound. They must meet the highest safety and security standards before resuming normal airport operations.  This will be publicly shared so our passengers can plan accordingly.

Key Passenger Information:

  • Passengers are reminded not to come to the airport during the closure.
  • When the airport reopens, passengers must confirm their flight status with their airlines before travelling to the airport.
  • Contact your airline directly for rebooking or rescheduling assistance.
  • Check the NMIA social media channels regularly for reopening updates.

Our top priority remains the safety and well-being of our passengers and airport workers.  We thank our passengers, airline partners, government agencies, and all stakeholders for their patience and understanding as we work to assess the damage and restore safe and reliable operations at Norman Manley International Airport.

 

