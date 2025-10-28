Hurricane Response in Jamaica: What Tourists Need to Know

KINGSTON, Jamaica – As Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is assuring all visitors currently on the island that their safety remains the top priority. The country continues its comprehensive preparedness and response efforts.

Tourism Emergency Operations Centre (TEOC) Activated

The Tourism Emergency Operations Centre (TEOC), activated under the Ministry of Tourism, is fully operational. It serves as the central coordinating hub for all activities within the tourism sector related to the hurricane response.

The Center monitors development, coordinates communication, and ensures a seamless flow of information between hotels, attractions, trade and other key stakeholders. It also liaises with transportation providers and relevant government agencies.

The TEOC consistently liaises with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), and other key partners. This guarantees that all tourism entities are following established safety protocols.

Visitor Safety Prioritized

Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring that every visitor on the island is safe and supported during this period.

“The safety and security of our visitors are paramount. Through the coordinated efforts of the TEOC and our industry partners, we are ensuring that all necessary measures are in place to protect and assist every guest. Jamaica’s tourism sector is built on strong partnerships and resilience, and those values are guiding our response currently.”

The Minister indicated that there are approximately 25,000 visitors on island and, “It’s all hands-on deck to ensure the safety of our visitors and locals alike.”

Distress Rates Implemented

As part of the collaborative response, hoteliers across the island are offering distress rates. These rates assist visitors who may need to extend their stay. Additionally, shelter spaces have been made available for those requiring a safe place during the passage of the hurricane. These include the Montego Bay Convention Centre and James Hunter Conference Centre in Negril.

Airports are awaiting clearance to safely reopen, allowing visitors to return home as soon as conditions permit. The TEOC is active 24 hours a day. It coordinates support efforts and protects everyone in the tourism sector.

Visitors are encouraged to remain in close contact with their hotels, tour representatives, and airline providers for the latest updates. Official information and advisories will continue to be shared through the Meteorological Service of Jamaica (@metservicejamaica) and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (@odpemjamaica).

Stay Connected

Tourism partners and visitors who require assistance should contact the TEOC using the following channels:

Emergency Lines: (876) 382-6712, (658) 213-2802, (658) 213-2803, (658) 213-2804

WhatsApp Line: (876) 469-0265