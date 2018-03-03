Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism to Address World Tourism Forum Lucerne Think Tank in Greece

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett is set to participate in the World Tourism Forum Lucerne Think Tank in Costa Navarindo, Greece. The Think Tank is a top-level strategic body where leaders, investors, and ministers from around the world gather to discuss key challenges and opportunities faced by the tourism industry and formulate a strategy.

“I am looking forward to engaging tourism stakeholders and investors to share our regional position, experiences and way forward in sustaining the tourism product. The theme, which focuses on the role of Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) in sustainable tourism growth, is relevant given the need to partner in areas of disaster preparedness and diversification, among other things,” said Minister Bartlett.

“Discussion on best practices, models and requirements for successful PPPs in the tourism sector, given global change dynamics such as technology, finance and consumers needs as well as its disruptive impacts, have become even more critical,” He added.

International Tourism Bourse (ITB) Berlin

While in Europe, Minister Bartlett will meet with the Campari Group which is a leading player in the global branded beverage industry. Minister Bartlett will then travel to Germany to participate in International Tourism Bourse (ITB) Berlin, which is the largest tourism trade show in the world.

“I am pleased to represent Jamaica at ITB which is a prime marketplace and driving force behind the international tourism industry. I will meet with hotels, tourist boards, tour operators, airlines among other international stakeholders, with a view to establishing new partnerships,” Minister Bartlett said.

Pacific Area Travel Writers Association

Minister Bartlett will also speak at the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) International Awards Ceremony, which takes place every year at ITB Berlin. This year, Jamaica has been selected for the PATWA International Travel Award 2018 under the Category “Jamaica – Best Adventure Destination’ and Minister Bartlett has been selected for the PATWA International Travel Award 2018 under the Category, Hon. Edmund Bartlett – Best Tourism Minister of the Year (World Wide).

After ITB Berlin, Minister Bartlett travels to London to meet with stakeholders – such as tour operators, hotel representatives, market executives and travel-trade media representatives as part of the Jamaica Tourist Board’s (JTB) marketing plan to increase visitor arrivals from the country’s leading markets across the globe.

The Minister, who will be accompanied by Director of Tourism, Donovan White and Senior Advisor/Communications Strategist, Delano Seiveright.