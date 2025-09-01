National News

Caribbean Mass Shootings – The New Pandemic

Photo of Peter Polack Peter Polack8 hours ago
0 5 2 minutes read
Mass Shooting events

Mass Shooting events

The last few years has witnessed an upsurge in mass shooting events across the Caribbean. This is especially true in the British Overseas Territories, leaving police baffled and resources stretched or shared.

The most recent mass killing took place at a bar in the Turks and Caicos Islands last month. In this tragic event, three persons were killed and ten injured. The UK has responded by deploying Cayman policemen and a helicopter. This is to help battle a crime wave long in the making.

The Cayman Islands also felt the heat when seven persons were shot last year in a football stadium. This occurred during a match held in the new Premier’s constituency.

Single Shooting Events

This is a clear regional issue with similar high casualty single shooting events recently as follows:

While not a complete list, this assessment provides a clear indication of a trend. This trend seems to have no end in the Caribbean as the authorities struggle for a realistic answer.

Jamaica, Trinidad and now Turks and Caicos Island have grabbed for states of emergency and security zones. They do this like a drowning man reaching for a straw, with the same result.

Stadium Shooting

The then minister, now Premier of the Cayman Islands, was publicly asked several questions after the stadium shooting. Some of these questions will resonate in every Caribbean country.

  • Does the Minister acknowledge that finding the stadium shooter and spending the CI$250,000 reward will not stop gang violence in the Cayman Islands?
  • Will the Minister disclose his intervention programs for at risk youth in his constituency?
  • Will the Minister disclose his intervention programs for at risk re-offenders?
  • Will the Minister disclose his economic and entrepreneurial programs for youth, at-risk youth, and re-offenders in his constituency?
  • Will the Minister disclose the number of community officers and budget deployed by him for youth? This includes at-risk youth and re-offenders in his constituency?

Silence.

The Cayman shooters in full view of a stadium of people have never been arrested.

While people blissfully commute from their gated enclaves in the high-end parts of the Caribbean, they remain consciously unaware. They are often unaware of the realities of their poorer communities and overfilled prisons. Then, this lethal pandemic will be like the advertisement.

Coming to you soon.

 

Photo of Peter Polack Peter Polack8 hours ago
0 5 2 minutes read
Photo of Peter Polack

Peter Polack

Peter Polack is a former criminal lawyer in the Cayman Islands for several decades. His books are The Last Hot Battle of the Cold War: South Africa vs. Cuba in the Angolan Civil War (2013), Jamaica, The Land of Film (2017) and Guerrilla Warfare: Kings of Revolution (2019). He was a contributor to Encyclopedia of Warfare (2013). His latest book is a compendium of Russian espionage activities with almost five hundred Soviet spies expelled from nearly 100 countries worldwide 1940-88.

Related Articles

Is Former PM of St. Kitts ,Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas holding a Diplomatic Passport of another country?

Dr. Denzil Douglas to deliver Third Annual Emancipation Day Lecture in St. Maarten

June 26, 2017
AI in eduction to Jamaica's Next Generation

Embracing the Future: Introducing AI to Jamaica’s Next Generation

December 30, 2024
Jamaica’s Ambassador Audrey Marks

Ambassador Marks Hails Support of Jamaican Diaspora on COVID-19 Telethon

April 20, 2020

Officials From Panama and The Bahamas Leading an Economic Investment initiative for Latin American, African, and Caribbean Countries

January 8, 2015
Back to top button