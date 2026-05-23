Bizniz Wise Expo Marks 10 Years with Major Focus on Artificial Intelligence and Business Growth

QUEENS, NY – As artificial intelligence continues reshaping industries across New York City and beyond, entrepreneurs and small business owners will gather in Queens at the end of the month. They will come together for a major event focused on helping them adapt and thrive in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

The 10th Annual Bizniz Wise Trade & Entertainment Expo 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2026, at VP Records Store & Gallery, located on Jamaica Avenue in Queens. The day-long expo begins at 10 a.m. and will center on practical ways artificial intelligence can improve business operations.

In addition, it will focus on branding, marketing, customer engagement, automation, content creation, and long-term growth.

Produced by Unique Biz & Events Solutions, the annual expo has grown steadily over the past decade from a modest pop-up marketplace into a full-scale business development and networking platform aimed at empowering entrepreneurs through education, innovation, and collaboration.

Preparing Entrepreneurs for the Future

“This year’s expo is really about preparing entrepreneurs for the future,” said Sharein Morgan, CEO of Unique Biz & Events Solutions and Producer of the event. “Many small businesses are still unsure about AI or believe it only applies to large corporations. The reality is that AI is already changing how businesses operate every day.”

The expo will feature AI-focused workshops, e-commerce and automation presentations, live demonstrations, and panel discussions designed to provide attendees with practical, accessible tools they can immediately apply to their businesses.

AI in the Creative Industry

One of the event’s featured discussions, “AI in the Creative Industry,” will explore how artists, entertainers, and content creators are navigating the growing influence of artificial intelligence across creative industries.

Organizers say the event comes at a pivotal moment for New York City businesses as conversations surrounding AI adoption intensify nationwide. A recent report from the New York City Comptroller’s Office titled “AI and New York City’s Fiscal Future” highlighted the sweeping effects artificial intelligence could have on jobs, workforce development, productivity, and the city’s broader economic landscape.

According to Mark Levin, “If predicting the impact of transformative AI is hard, designing the policies needed to respond is harder still. But we cannot let the uncertainty paralyze us.” Levin also emphasized the importance of financial preparedness as the city navigates technological disruption. “Whatever disruption lies ahead, New York City needs a stronger financial cushion to give our City the resources it will need to navigate the uncertain years ahead,” he stated.

In addition to educational programming, the expo will include a Bizniz Hub offering on-the-spot business services, consultations, appointment scheduling, and enrollment opportunities for continuing workshops. A Vending Pavilion will also spotlight local businesses. In fact, it will also highlight entrepreneurs seeking to expand their visibility and customer reach.

Networking Platform

Organizers say the expo is intended not only as a learning experience, but also as a networking opportunity for entrepreneurs, startups, creatives, and business professionals looking to build strategic partnerships in an increasingly AI-driven economy.

Following the close of the main expo activities, attendees will have an opportunity to continue conversations and make new connections during the After Expo Networking Mixer from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Registration for the event is currently open through Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bizniz-wise-trade-entertainment-expo-2026-tickets-1985887661454