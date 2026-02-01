Sandals and Beaches Resorts Bring Caribbean Vibes To Florida Panters Fans

SOUTH FLORIDA – Sandals Resorts (adults-only) and Beaches Resorts (family-friendly) are now the Official All-Inclusive Caribbean Resorts of Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers. Through a two-year partnership with Unique Travel Corp., Panthers fans can experience Caribbean-themed activities, giveaways, and pop-up events at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida during NHL games.

Unique Collaboration

“South Florida is a major hub for travel to the Caribbean, and we’re excited for the unmatched warmth and spirit of the Sandals and Beaches brands to reach fans from the moment they enter the arena,” said Tony Cortizas, Chief Marketing Officer, Unique Vacations, Inc., worldwide representative of Sandals and Beaches Resorts. “This collaboration reflects a natural synergy, deepening the connection between two brands committed to creating experiences that last long after the final buzzer.”

Unforgettable Experience For Panthers Fans

“We look forward to this new partnership and the opportunity to offer Panthers fans unforgettable experiences through sweepstakes, giveaways, and more with Sandals & Beaches Resorts,” said VP of Corporate Partnerships, Florida Panthers, Joshua Korlin.

Caribbean Vibes Take Over Game Nights

During the NHL season, Panthers fans will enjoy lively, Caribbean-inspired experiences at Amerant Bank Arena. They will see eye-catching displays, pre-game Jumbotron features, and LED ribbon messages. Billboards will greet fans with clear island style. These elements aim to take fans from the thrill of championship ice to the warmth of Caribbean sunshine, all in one game night.

Sandals and Beaches Resorts will headline the Florida Panthers’ Annual Fan Appreciation Night on April 13. They will offer exclusive giveaways, Caribbean-themed activities, and surprise moments throughout the arena. For example, there will be t-shirt tosses and lucky-row prizes. The night will celebrate the loyalty, passion, and community of Panthers fans.

A Power Play for the Ultimate Date Night

In celebration, Sandals Resorts and the Florida Panthers have launched The Ultimate Date Night Package Sweepstakes, giving one lucky couple the chance to win two tickets to a Florida Panthers home game.

In addition, the winners will receive a luxury, all-inclusive three-night vacation for two at any Sandals Resort across eight Caribbean destinations, including Jamaica, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Curaçao, The Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados, Antigua, and Saint Lucia. This also includes round trip airfare.

The sweepstakes launched January 26th, with entries accepted through February 27, 2026. Fans can learn more and enter at https://floridapanthers.formstack.com/forms/sandals_sweepstakes.

A Shared Commitment to Giving Back

Beyond creating unforgettable experiences, Sandals and Beaches Resorts and the Florida Panthers share a passion for giving back, making a meaningful impact in their communities through their respective philanthropic programs, the Sandals Foundation and Florida Panthers Foundation, supporting youth development, literacy, beach cleanups, and autism-friendly initiatives. Together, the brands champion inclusion, empower the next generation, protect the environment, and inspire fun.