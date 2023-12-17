Bartlett Congratulates Sandals Resorts on Major Wins in 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards

Kingston, Jamaica – Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Sandals Resorts International for their outstanding wins at the 21st annual Travel Weekly Readers’ Choice Awards. The black-tie gala, held on December 13 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, saw Sandals Resorts clinching two prestigious awards in the highly competitive Best in Hotel Chains category, securing top honours for Best in the Caribbean and Best All-Inclusive.

Expressing his delight, Minister Bartlett said: “I am thrilled to witness Sandals’ remarkable double triumph at Travel Weekly’s recent Readers’ Choice Awards. This achievement is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and the exceptional guest experience they provide in Jamaica and other destinations across the Caribbean. My sincere commendations to Executive Chairman, Adam Stewart, and the entire team on this stellar achievement.” Minister Bartlett added: “I am pleased to see that Sandals, our home-grown luxury hotel chain continues to excel on the international stage, flying the Jamaican banner high and doing our nation proud. It is proof of the high quality of our local brands and our destination overall.”

Sandals Resorts, a regional beacon of luxury and hospitality, emerged victorious in the Best in Hotel Chains category after an open ballot phase during the summer, where readers nominated companies exemplifying excellence in various categories. Sandals Resorts secured its place as a finalist based on readers’ votes and subsequently prevailed in the second round of voting held in the fall.

The tourism minister also acknowledged the success of Karisma Hotels and Resorts, a key player in the Jamaican market, for their win in the boutique hotels sub-category. Additionally, he also lauded Marriott International, which also has a significant presence in Jamaica, after it clinched wins in the Domestic (US market); Hawaii/South Pacific; Sales & Service; and Hotel Group Overall sub-categories.