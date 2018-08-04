Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism takes Jamaican Culture to Cruise Passengers

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett says, cruise ship passengers will be treated to a variety of cultural activities more frequently, as part of efforts to enhance their Jamaican experience.

Speaking at the Ministry’s ‘Emancipendence’ celebrations at water square in Falmouth and the Montego Bay pier on Wednesday August 1, 2018, Minister Bartlett underscored the need for more cultural engagement with visitors, “Our visitors must be treated to more opinionated experiences that will make Jamaica top of mind in their vacation choices. We will therefore create new engagement with cruise ship passengers on cruise days through craft, art and entertainment through local singers and dancers.”

To commemorate Jamaica’s emancipation and upcoming independence, the Ministry of Tourism through its Tourism Linkages Network and Jamaica Vacations, hosted two ‘Emancipendence’ events, under the theme ‘One Love, One Family, One Jamaica’, to educate and entertain cruise ship passengers and locals.

Passengers and locals were exposed to cultural dances like bruckins and maypole and the history of Jamaica’s independence through a play. The events also formed part of a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport to highlight Jamaica’s history and cultural significance.

“We will be working very closely with Entertainment and Culture Minister, Olivia Babsy Grange to ensure every cruise day becomes an opportunity to expose our local talent and suppliers of local goods to our visitors who are seeking authentic Jamaican experiences. They want to hear our music, taste our food and take back our art and craft as keepsakes,

“This will also give our local suppliers more opportunities to earn and ultimately benefit from the tourism value chain.” Minister Bartlett added.

For the first six months of the year, Jamaica’s cruise arrivals increased by 4.8% with over 1 Million visitors. Cruise arrivals also accounted for US$100.6m in foreign exchange earnings, up 9.4%.