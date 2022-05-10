Caribbean Islands Reduce COVID Travel Restrictions to Encourage Visitors

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – COVID travel restrictions in the Caribbean have made it difficult for people all over the world to enjoy their tropical vacations as usual in the past few years. However, as things begin to change regarding the pandemic, many island destinations are reducing restrictions in an effort to encourage more visitors and boost tourism revenue. If you cannot wait to hit the beaches and explore one of these tropical destinations, this news will put a smile on your face.

Multiple Countries Lift Restrictions in the Caribbean

What we call the Caribbean is actually 13 different countries defined by the islands clustered together. They do not have collective rules or generalized COVID travel restrictions in the Caribbean, so it is important to research your specific destination before planning your next holiday adventure. Also, these rules change frequently, so further research is necessary if you want to know what to expect before arrival and after the plane touches down or the cruise ship arrives in port. Keep in mind these 5 tips if you are flying in a post COVID world.

Aruba

In Aruba, for example, you no longer need to present a negative COVID test to be allowed entry. However, there are still isolation protocols in place and you may have to wear a mask if a specific establishment or location requires it.[1] Of course, it is in your best interest to wear a mask and follow all other safety protocols for everyone’s benefit. The question is, does COVID self-testing even help?

The Bahamas

The Bahamas has fewer COVID travel restrictions in the Caribbean. But, they still require what they call a health visa to travel there.[2] You do need proof of health if you are not vaccinated as well. The Dominican Republic and Jamaica have similar rules. Most of the countries in the Caribbean who do allow unvaccinated adults and children to come for a visit do require testing. Either before entry or during your stay. The last thing you want to do is get in trouble during your vacation. So, make sure you comply with all rules fully.

The number of countries requiring a full COVID vaccination series to travel there increases over time. They currently include Guadalupe, Bermuda, Antigua, Anguilla, Martinique, Montserrat, and Turks and Caicos. Take the time to look at the CDC’s rates of infection before planning your vacation. Of course, things can change considerably between the time you book your cruise or buy a plane ticket and the actual date. Rest assured that these countries who want you to visit take positive steps toward increasing health during COVID.

On the US side, there is a national campaign to help black communities get COVID testing.

Smart Travel Tips for Caribbean Travel During COVID

Most of the countries that make up the Caribbean rely on tourism dollars to fuel their economy in a large degree. Therefore, it makes sense for them to lift restrictions as quickly as possible. More importantly, to ensure a safe journey for every visitor from around the world. However, this does not remove the personal responsibility of travelers who want to have a great time. Especially, while staying healthy and protecting the residents of these island nations.

Always practice health and safety protocols as you enjoy the golden sand beaches and turquoise waters. In addition, the local cafés and resort restaurants, the entertainment and shopping. Plus everything else that Caribbean islands have to offer you.