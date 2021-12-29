Keep Up Yuh Spirits- The Mission for Wray & Nephew and Aunty Donna

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – ‘Tis the season of good cheer, and Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum is celebrating the inherent kindness of Jamaicans through their ‘Keep Up Yuh Spirits’ campaign.

The brand is working to highlight and reward Jamaicans who display random acts of kindness, selflessness, and gratitude at this time of the year. Especially despite the restrictions and challenges posed by the current global health crisis.

According to Wray & Nephew, the campaign is aimed at encouraging a sense of unity and connection to our culture, even though we are apart due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The brand thought this was a good a time as any to highlight and capture acts of kindness while reminding everyone to keep up their spirits during these challenging times.

Social Media Campaign

Persons can participate by simply uploading a video or a photo to their social media accounts and tag the brand’s social media pages- @wrayrum on Instagram or Facebook. They should tell in a compelling and passionate way what their wish is for the holiday season or nominate someone to cheer up. Persons will be randomly selected on a weekly basis, for a chance to be granted their holiday wish.

Jamaican social media influencer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Donna “Aunty Donna” Gowe has been enlisted to assist Wray & Nephew examine the acts of kindness to be rewarded.

Strategic Partnership

Pavel Smith, Marketing Manager, J. Wray and Nephew Jamaica Limited, is thrilled with the partnership. “This holiday season we are looking to emerge from what has been a difficult period for many, with a positive outlook. We also want to amplify the kindness of Jamaicans with an opportunity to help someone else. We are happy to have Aunty Donna on board. Her work is noted and appreciated, and we are happy to join forces for the holidays.”

For Aunty Donna the opportunity to work with Wray & Nephew on this project is an exciting one. She sees it as a perfect fit to be associated with something of this nature. Especially as it is in alignment with what she does naturally.

“Well, I am all about giving back, it is what I do best. I love every aspect of it, and I love working with the Wray & Nephew team to do even more and reach a wider number of people,” she noted.

Aunty Donna reflected on her upbringing, and the life lessons she was taught by her grandmother.

“The values and memories from my grandmother, she taught me that whatever we have we must share and she always said little is enough when God is in it. What I’m doing now is in remembrance of my grandmother and what she used to do in life. The Bible say teach a child the way he should grow and when he is old he will never depart from it; and I think my grandmother teachings has impacted what I’m doing today,” Aunty Donna shared.

Now that she is associated with the brand, Aunty Donna just had to share what she likes about Wray & Nephew’s products.

Placing a Value on Rum

“There is no doubt the rum, the good good rum dem. Yes because it’s what I use to bake each year. It’s just the spirit you know, Jamaica is not Jamaica without a little white rum. Even if you don’t drink rum when you are at a funeral people will want rum. Or you may be at home, it’s just the spirit. It’s just Wray & Nephew there’s nothing to beat it… so di rum,” she declared before bursting into laughter.

The Wray & Nephew Keep Up Yuh Spirits brand communication is currently underway and will run until January 2022 on Wray and Nephew White Overproof Rum’s social media pages.