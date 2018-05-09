Caribbean Hospitality Forum In Miami Offers Critical Chance To Learn

MIAMI – Caribbean hoteliers and industry stakeholders will immerse themselves in three days of intensive education and networking in Miami next month, at the fourth Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF), happening at the Hyatt Regency Miami from June 22 to 24.

Produced by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), CHIEF is a high-level forum for hospitality education with interactive workshops, panel discussions and the sharing of best practices.

“CHIEF has established itself as the preeminent forum for the region’s hospitality professionals to share ideas and learn from each other, and we look forward to another weekend of stimulating presentations and discussions to help our industry,” said Karolin Troubetzkoy, CHTA’s President.

Caribbean Hospitality Forum to cover communications, operations, sales and marketing and Caribbean tourism sustainability

General sessions this year will consider the importance of having a proactive communications strategy during crises; promoting a culture of inclusion, focusing on women in leadership positions; and how the traditional hotel sector can best cope with the transformative nature of the accommodations industry.

The breakout sessions deal with operations, sales and marketing and other aspects of industry sustainability. Delegates will explore timely and vital topics such as insurance coverage, crisis communications, human resource development, customer satisfaction, guest reviews, storytelling, energy efficiency, digital marketing and virtual reality technology.

“CHIEF delegates – from frontline staff to senior management leaders – will gain valuable knowledge and insight to prepare them for the wide variety of challenges facing today’s hospitality industry professionals,” said Frank Comito, CHTA’s CEO and Director General.

Professional development and a vibrant speed networking session will feature again this year at CHIEF, which will also host Taste of the Caribbean, where the region’s best chefs and their teams will compete. Taste of the Caribbean also offers insight and experience for food and beverage participants, who can learn the latest trends and techniques emerging from Caribbean kitchens.

Caribbean305

Also returning to Miami this year will be CHTA’s Caribbean305 event, where flavors from more than a dozen Caribbean nations will be simmering at the culinary and cultural celebration taking place on Miami’s Jungle Island on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 8 p.m.