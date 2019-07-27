Harris Public Relations Cultural Conversations Series Presents YOUR Business Workshop

Free Community Workshop – Unpacking Your Business Toolkit

MIAMI – Harris Public Relations Cultural Conversations Series will present Your Business is YOUR Business–Set it up to win workshop Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 6:30pm-8: 30pm at CIC Miami-1951 NW 7th Ave, Miami.

The Cultural Conversations Series is part of an ongoing commitment to global arts, culture, business, and community issues. The goal is to provide a platform for interesting and engaging dialogue to inspire greater participation and passion for engagement in the community.

This workshop is for nonprofits, small businesses, and entrepreneurs who want to positively grow their business and create a strategy that aligns with their core values, vision, and lifestyles.

“We are excited about this month’s Cultural Conversations’ series”, says Yvette N. Harris, Curator and President of Harris Public Relations. “ The workshop will focus on what is needed when exploring your business idea, or growing your business as to what is the appropriate legal structure for your business, how to market and promote your products and services, intellectual property and more.”

YOUR Business –Set it up to win Workshop

Moderator: Ed Ponder – CEO+ President Rednop Management Group

Speakers

Kimra Major – Morris-Principal/Intellectual Property Attorney-Major-Morris LLC

– Morris-Principal/Intellectual Property Attorney-Major-Morris LLC Gerri Lazarre , CPA – Managing Partner + Owner TriMergeCPA

, CPA – Managing Partner + Owner TriMergeCPA Asa Sealy , Social Media – That Branding Guy—Branding Specialist-Aifos Agency LLC

, Social Media – That Branding Guy—Branding Specialist-Aifos Agency LLC Yvette N. Harris – President-Communications Strategist-Harris Public Relations

Sponsored by Overtown Children and Youth Coalition along with Media Partners, South Florida Caribbean News and Facebook Live partner Jamaicans.com