Aero Marine Interiors, a unique business in Aircraft Interior Repairs” honored

State Representative Barbara Watson Recognizes National Black Business Month by Honoring Aero Marine Interiors Inc.

MIAMI – August is National Black Business Month and State Representative Barbara Watson, District 107 presented a proclamation to Aero Marine Interiors Inc (AMI), founders Chris and Jannette Tucker.

The Tuckers and their staff were acknowledged for their tremendous footprint in the repair and overhaul of aircraft and marine interiors business arena.

Representative Watson stated that “small and minority owned businesses are a key aspect of our local and national economy. Businesses operating in North Dade contribute to the overall economic growth and livability in our community”. As a former small business owner, I commend Aero Marine Interior, Inc. and understand the level of commitment and fortitude necessary to execute your entrepreneurial goals”, said Representative Watson.

Despite the expected challenges of entrepreneurship couples such as the Tuckers have entered the little-trodden terrain of entrepreneurship together and have become very successful at it.

“We were clear about the financial risks and the sacrifices necessary in an effort to succeed and we were ready for it.”, says Jannette Tucker, co-founder of AMI.

Seventeen years ago, the Tuckers made a decision to work for themselves and have since established more than two successful businesses.

Prior to the establishment of AMI, the Tuckers took on an 18 month venture specifically as a set-up tool to acquire funding to create an aviation company and the location would be between the city of Miami Gardens and North Miami Beach.

Jannette is a business graduate and previously worked for a large health insurance firm. Chris had trained and worked in aviation for more than 29 years. Together they saved and raised enough money to set-up a Repair Station certified by the FAA and opened up shop in Miami, Florida. They waited eight months before securing their first contract with a major chartered airline repairing crew seats. Momentum grew rapidly after that! Chris says “the secret of their success is a clear demarcation of roles so they avoided stepping on each other’s toes and total dependence on their Christian Faith.”

AMI has employed more than 175 technicians over the past 17 years.

AMI employees are originally from 10 different countries speaking 7 different languages, and have serviced aircraft from commercial fleets such as Delta, Air Canada, United, and American Airlines just to name a few. They repair, overhaul, and refurbish commercial, corporate and privately owned aircrafts.

AMI has also recently expanded their service line to include a Window Repair Shop and a Non-Destructive-Testing on aircraft, which has allowed the branching out into non-aviation industrial markets.

The Tuckers have fostered an environment and culture of family among their employees at their 14,000sq. ft. facility. It is not uncommon to find technicians at work late on a Friday night taking the opportunity to bond with each other.

Although AMI stays below the radar it still gives back to the community offering a mentorship and apprentice youth program. But a couple of their proudest achievements was the privilege to refurbish two presidential candidates’ campaign aircrafts in two separate elections, as well as several well-known celebrities.

The focus for AMI in 2017 is the business development of the newly expanded Non-Destructive-Testing services. The Tuckers are enthusiastic about the potential for on-going growth in this area.

“Safety has always been of major concern in this industry and we have the latest technology to ensure airlines put their passengers first”, says Chris. Aero Marine Interior is proud to be able to serve in such a crucial element in aviation.