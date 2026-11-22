HARTFORD, Conn. – Like its neighbors in New England, Connecticut’s landscape is dotted by small towns, quaint cafes and taverns. It is a throwback to the colonial era of the 17th and 18th centuries when Britain owned what became the United States of America.

Jamaican Ardie “Cuban” Wallace has lived in Hartford, the Connecticut capital, for over 50 years. He has promoted reggae-dancehall shows in the state since 1975.

His latest promotion on November 20 featured The Original Wailers and Shaggy at the Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket. That region is home to the Native American Mashantucket Pequot Tribe.

Wallace, who is from St. James parish in western Jamaica, told South Florida Caribbean News that reggae fans in Connecticut prefer veteran artists.

“I bring the legends because that’s what people are interested in. The new promoters don’t want to work with the legends because they don’t know how to market them,” he said.

Shaggy and The Original Wailers Pack Foxwoods

To reinforce his point, Wallace said The Original Wailers and Shaggy drew a full house to Foxwoods Resort Casino with only two weeks’ promotion. The venue’s capacity is 4,000.

Toad’s Place in New Haven is another popular reggae venue in The Constitution State. In Hartford, fans go to the West Indian Club and the Sportsman Club.

In August 2026, Beres Hammond and Beenie Man performed at the PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford. Grammy winners Ziggy, Stephen and Damian Marley, Gramps Morgan of Morgan Heritage, Buju Banton and Steel Pulse have also played Connecticut in 2026, along with Third World and UB40.

Ardie ‘Cuban’ Wallace on the Reggae Market in Connecticut

Wallace, a cousin of rapper The Notorious B.I.G., debuted as a promoter in 1975. His first show was Bob Marley And The Wailers at the Bushnell Theater in Hartford.

He has since brought many elite acts to Connecticut. They include Ziggy Marley and The Melody Makers, Dennis Brown, Gregory Isaacs, Shabba Ranks, Super Cat and Garnet Silk.

The flamboyant Wallace commented on the current state of reggae in his adopted home.

“I can’t speak for other promoters, but from my side the market is excellent!” he exclaimed.

His autobiography, The Legendary Reggae Promoter: Ardie “Cuban” Wallace, was released in October.