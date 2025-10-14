E-Dee Awaits Grammy Nomination for Best Reggae Album

CALIFORNIA – E-Dee, the California-based reggae and dancehall artist originally from Clarendon, Jamaica, is hopeful for his second consideration for the prestigious Grammy Nomination for Best Reggae Album. This will result in an official nomination when the final list is revealed on November 7. His third EP, Grateful, is among the 73 albums currently being considered for this category at next year’s Grammy ceremony. The event is slated for February 1 in Los Angeles, where the Grammy Nomination for Best Reggae Album will be awarded.

Second Time on the Provisional List

This marks E-Dee’s second appearance on the provisional Grammy list. He first earned attention from the Recording Academy in 2023 for his album Elevate. It was also considered for a Grammy Nomination for Best Reggae Album. Achieving this recognition has fulfilled one of his major objectives for 2025. He continues to push the boundaries of his artistry and genre.

A Vision for the Future of Dancehall

“In 2025, I’m focused on elevating my sound and reaching a wider audience. I want to push the boundaries of dancehall by blending it with new influences while staying true to its roots. Whether it’s dropping a major project, collaborating with international artists, or performing on bigger stages, my goal is to make a lasting impact. I aim to bring fresh energy to the genre,” E-Dee shared, with an eye on a future Grammy Nomination for Best Reggae Album.

The Grateful EP: Diverse Sounds and Collaborations

Released on August 21 via his own Clarendon Records, Grateful features five tracks. It showcases E-Dee’s versatility and commitment to innovation in reggae and dancehall. The EP includes “Water Run,” which debuted in March, and “Beautiful Woman,” a collaboration with fellow Jamaican artist Ginjah. These songs reflect E-Dee’s ongoing mission to blend traditional sounds with contemporary influences.

Roots and Recognition

Hailing from Clarendon, a parish known for its sugar belt in central Jamaica, E-Dee has built an impressive career in both music and film. He has recorded three albums. Frequently, he partners with Grammy-winning American producer QMillion. This partnership further solidifies his place in the industry.

Beyond Music: E-Dee’s Acting Career

In addition to his musical achievements, E-Dee is also an accomplished actor. He has appeared in several films, including the autobiographical Out The Gate, Temperature Rising, and Mother In Law. His multifaceted talents continue to expand his influence and reach across different creative platforms.

Looking Ahead

With Grateful in contention for a Grammy nomination and new projects on the horizon, E-Dee remains committed to his artistic evolution. He focuses on the enrichment of reggae and dancehall music. His journey from Clarendon to California and from music to film exemplifies his dedication to making a lasting impact in entertainment.