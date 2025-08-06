Montego Bay, Jamaica – On Friday, August 1, as Jamaicans across the world celebrated Jamaica’s 187 years of Emancipation, residents in Montego Bay, St James took things one step further by celebrating everything that makes Jamaica unique at the 16th staging of the Montego Bay Jerk & Food Festival.

This year, about 7,000 people attended the annual MoBay Jerk Fest. They came to taste the best food from Jamaica. They also wanted to experience the culture that defines Jamaica.

“Our festival is way more than just being about food. It is about experiencing something that binds us together as a common people. And, as long as Jamaicans continue to be the special and different persons they are, then the MoBay Jerk and Food Festival will have something to celebrate,” said John Lindo, Festival Director and Organiser.

MoBay Jerk Fest Celebrity Cook-off

The highlight of the festival continues to be the famed celebrity cook-off which was gladly powered by Walkerswood. The competition sees notable contributors of society compete to see who can prepare the best jerked chicken.

This year, Deputy Mayor Dwight Crawford from Montego Bay faced off against David Mullings from the Blue Mahoe Group. They also had Oshane Archer from Sway Kitchen and Dr. Jodine Jackto-Tafari in the competition. They all took part in a one-hour challenge. Each used many herbs and spices to make their chicken the best.

“Our celebrity cook-off competition encapsulates everything that is jerk fest and Jamaican culture. In almost every community across this country is a jerk man who thinks he is the best at what he does. So we really want to thank Walkerswood for giving persons who say they are the best and opportunity to prove it,” Lindo said.

Oshane Arche won this year’s contest thanks to his hard work and creativity. He beat the deputy mayor by a small margin to claim the top prize.

Authentic Jamaican Music

Now that we have covered food, we need to celebrate one more cultural aspect: authentic Jamaican music.

As guests settled on the lawns of the Catherine Hall Estate in St James, the gospel concert began. Artists like Donna Wedderburn, the Soundtrack Band, and Orville Sutherland filled the air with music.

The night quickly turned into a true celebration of dancehall culture as a slew of young and talented entertainers had the crowd begging for me.

One standout artiste, Ayetian, left it all on the stage with hits like ‘Balance’, ‘Anyweh’ and ‘Tip’. It was clear the younger persons of the audience were captured by every word and accompanying pyrotechnics. He was quickly followed up by fellow young acts Adofo, Kraff and Bandit7teen who showed not only dancehall unity, but a dedication to their fanbase.

Dancehall elites Valiant and Ding Dong brought the curtains of the festival down, leaving little to be desired with world-class performances.