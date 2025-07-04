MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The beloved MoBay Jerk & Food Festival is back for its 16th staging, promising to once again transform the Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre into a vibrant showcase of Jamaica’s rich culinary traditions, culture, and community spirit on Friday, August 1, 2025.

This year’s festival has the exciting theme “Jamaica: Food Capital of the World.” It shows Jamaica as a place for real flavors. It also highlights Jamaica’s strong and creative food culture that has influenced the world.

At the official media launch on Wednesday, July 2, His Worship the Mayor, Councillor Richard Vernon underscored the festival’s cultural and economic significance to Montego Bay:“After 16 years, we are no longer merely hosting an event — we’re building a movement: a jerk and food festival movement. Jamaica is a flavour you taste, a rhythm you feel, and a story you carry long after the last bite.”

Boost the the Local Economy

Mayor Vernon also praised the festival’s role in sustaining the local economy and supporting entrepreneurship.“Each year, this event supports over 100 vendors, dozens of entertainers, and countless small businesses. How many events do we have in Montego Bay that do that for local entrepreneurs? This festival is more than a weekend of fun and cooking — it’s a season for opportunities and local economic enhancement.”

Food Capital of the World

Festival Director, Mr. John Lindo, echoed this sentiment. “This festival has always been about showcasing who we are as a people — resilient, creative, and ready to share our unique taste of Jamaica with the world. Our theme this year isn’t just a tagline; it’s a challenge and an invitation for Jamaica to stand tall as the Food Capital of the World,” he said.

Drawing on centuries-old culinary roots, the festival’s jerk cuisine celebrates the ingenuity and spirit of Jamaica’s Maroons and indigenous peoples, transforming history into flavour and scarcity into soulful dishes that have inspired food lovers worldwide.

More than just a food fair, the festival is deeply connected to Montego Bay’s vision for growth and transformation. As the city experiences major infrastructure improvements, urban renewal, and new investments, the MoBay Jerk & Food Festival continues to contribute to job creation, community pride, and the city’s international appeal.

Celebrity Cook-Off

A highlight of this year’s event is the Celebrity Cook-Off powered by Walkerswood. It will feature Chef Wenford “Patrick” Simpson. He is a famous Jamaican chef. He has cooked for global stars like Barack Obama, Beyoncé, and Bon Jovi.

Festival organizers invite families, food lovers, and visitors to enjoy real Jamaican flavors. Experience live entertainment, local crafts, and the friendly community of Montego Bay—all in one place.

The MoBay Jerk & Food Festival will start at 10:00 a.m. on August 1. Activities will continue all day and into the evening.