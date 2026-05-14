Issa Trust Foundation’s Impact on Westmoreland’s Recovery

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – Shaneka Chambers, an employee of Couples Resorts, is expressing gratitude for the help rendered by the Issa Trust Foundation to build her a new house in Westmoreland. Ms. Chambers, who works in the kitchen department at Couples Negril, lost her home to Hurricane Melissa in October 2025. She said she is thankful for the assistance in rebuilding.

Rebuilding Homes

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Issa Trust Foundation and co-owner of Couples Resorts, Paul Issa said, “the construction was done in partnership with a United States-based company, Bartalozzi Homes.” The American company had earlier constructed some 8 houses for Hurricane Melissa victims who are employees of Couples Resorts. Owner Dirk Bartalozzi led a team of volunteer carpenters from Wisconsin to Jamaica to build the new wooden homes.

Donation of Medical Supplies

Simultaneously, the ISSA Trust Foundation, the charitable arm of the Couples Resorts, handed over $17 million worth of medical supplies to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital in Westmoreland. Among the supplies are defibrillators and suction machines. They are expected to boost healthcare delivery at the facility.

Donations were made by the ISSA Trust Foundation. In addition, they worked with the U.S. non-profit Build Health International. They also partnered with the Ministry of Health’s National Healthcare Enhancement Foundation (NHEF). Other entities supported the effort too.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Chairman of the ISSA Trust Foundation, Paul Issa said, “the hospital suffered significant damage during Hurricane Melissa, and so, his entity was moved to provide assistance.”