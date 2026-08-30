Bartlett Named Co-Chair of World Economic Forum Tourism Day 2026

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has been named co-chair of World Economic Forum Tourism Day 2026. This places Jamaica at the center of high-level global talks on the future of travel, resilience and sustainable growth.

Bartlett, founder and co-chair of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, will help lead the Sept. 26 observance. The event is expected to bring together heads of state, chief executives and tourism leaders in Geneva to set priorities for the industry.

The appointment underscores Jamaica’s growing influence in tourism resilience, innovation and sustainable development. It also highlights the GTRCMC’s role as a global partner in crisis preparedness and response.

“I am deeply honored to co-chair World Economic Forum Tourism Day 2026,” Bartlett said. “Tourism is vital infrastructure for economies, cultures and resilience.”

Bartlett said his priorities as co-chair will include investing in people as culture champions, strengthening real-time risk intelligence through data, and expanding global cooperation. This ensures destinations are not left to face crises alone.

“Jamaica and the GTRCMC stand ready to work with the World Economic Forum and partners worldwide to build a more resilient, inclusive and innovative tourism sector for people and the planet,” Bartlett said.

Under Bartlett’s leadership, the GTRCMC has become the first center dedicated to tourism resilience, training, research and crisis response. The center has partnered with more than 30 countries and institutions to build capacity and reduce vulnerability across the sector.