Business

VM Group to Launch Jamaican Diaspora Financial Series in Georgia

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
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VM Group to Launch Jamaican Diaspora Financial Series with Leighton Smith
Leighton Smith

DECATUR, Ga. — VM Group will launch a multistate U.S. engagement series Thursday with the first VM Financial Link Up: Yaad & Beyond event. This event will bring Jamaican diaspora members, business leaders and community organizations together for discussions on homeownership, investing and entrepreneurship.

The Georgia edition is scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 17, 2026, at the Courtyard by Marriott Decatur Downtown/Emory, 130 Clairemont Ave., Decatur, Ga. Admission is free. In addition, registration is available at www.caribtix.com/vmgeorgia.

The event will launch a planned series across key U.S. markets and connect attendees with financial education, practical guidance, and services tied to wealth creation, homeownership, entrepreneurship, and investing.

2024 Jamaica Charity Gala Honors VM Group CEO Courtney Campbell in Miami
VM Group CEO Courtney Campbell

“The diaspora continues to play a vital role in Jamaica’s development,” said Courtney Campbell, group president and CEO of VM Group.

“Through the Financial Link Up series, we are creating meaningful opportunities for engagement, connecting diasporans with the insights, expertise and solutions that can help them achieve greater financial well-being while strengthening their connection to home.”

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception followed by an interactive panel discussion with senior VM leaders and other experts. Topics include:

  • Real estate and homeownership
  • Wealth building and investing
  • Entrepreneurship and business growth

Panelists include Leighton Smith, group chief diaspora markets officer; Michael Howard, CEO of VM Property Services; and Dr. Karrian Hepburn Malcolm, vice president of wealth distribution and revenue strategy at VM Wealth Management Ltd.

Smith said the forum is intended to give diaspora communities direct access to experts and practical financial insights.

VM Group to Launch Jamaican Diaspora Financial Series with Leighton Smith
Leighton Smith, Group Chief Diaspora Markets Officer

“Whether individuals are considering homeownership, expanding a business, investing for the future or building a legacy for the next generation, this forum provides an opportunity to engage directly with experts and gain valuable perspectives that support informed financial decisions,” Smith said.

VM Community Outreach Award

VM Group also will present its VM Community Outreach Award, valued at US$1,000. Community, alumni, faith-based, and civic groups with 20 or more registered attendees are eligible for consideration. The award supports initiatives that make a positive impact on the community.

VM Group will launch its planned U.S. series with the Georgia event as the organization expands outreach to Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica throughout the diaspora.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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