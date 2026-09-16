VM Group to Launch Jamaican Diaspora Financial Series in Georgia

DECATUR, Ga. — VM Group will launch a multistate U.S. engagement series Thursday with the first VM Financial Link Up: Yaad & Beyond event. This event will bring Jamaican diaspora members, business leaders and community organizations together for discussions on homeownership, investing and entrepreneurship.

The Georgia edition is scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 17, 2026, at the Courtyard by Marriott Decatur Downtown/Emory, 130 Clairemont Ave., Decatur, Ga. Admission is free. In addition, registration is available at www.caribtix.com/vmgeorgia.

The event will launch a planned series across key U.S. markets and connect attendees with financial education, practical guidance, and services tied to wealth creation, homeownership, entrepreneurship, and investing.

“The diaspora continues to play a vital role in Jamaica’s development,” said Courtney Campbell, group president and CEO of VM Group. “Through the Financial Link Up series, we are creating meaningful opportunities for engagement, connecting diasporans with the insights, expertise and solutions that can help them achieve greater financial well-being while strengthening their connection to home.”

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception followed by an interactive panel discussion with senior VM leaders and other experts. Topics include:

Real estate and homeownership

Wealth building and investing

Entrepreneurship and business growth

Panelists include Leighton Smith, group chief diaspora markets officer; Michael Howard, CEO of VM Property Services; and Dr. Karrian Hepburn Malcolm, vice president of wealth distribution and revenue strategy at VM Wealth Management Ltd.

Smith said the forum is intended to give diaspora communities direct access to experts and practical financial insights.

“Whether individuals are considering homeownership, expanding a business, investing for the future or building a legacy for the next generation, this forum provides an opportunity to engage directly with experts and gain valuable perspectives that support informed financial decisions,” Smith said.

VM Community Outreach Award

VM Group also will present its VM Community Outreach Award, valued at US$1,000. Community, alumni, faith-based, and civic groups with 20 or more registered attendees are eligible for consideration. The award supports initiatives that make a positive impact on the community.

VM Group will launch its planned U.S. series with the Georgia event as the organization expands outreach to Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica throughout the diaspora.