Jamaica Tourism Minister Outlines Tourism 3.0 Plan To Expand Local Benefits

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has outlined a new growth agenda, Tourism 3.0. It is aimed at turning Jamaica’s tourism industry into a broader economic engine that delivers more value to local communities, suppliers and workers.

Bartlett announced the framework during his 2026 Sectoral Debate presentation in Gordon House under the theme “Trust and Confidence,” saying the next phase of tourism development must be judged not only by visitor arrivals, but also by local retention, resilience and wider economic participation.

Tourism 3.0

“Tourism 3.0 is not a slogan. It is a new development architecture for Jamaica,” Bartlett said. “The future we now pursue is not merely a larger tourism sector. It is a stronger Jamaican economy. That is the central proposition of Tourism 3.0: tourism must not merely grow in Jamaica. Tourism must grow Jamaica,” he said.

Bartlett said the model treats tourism as an integrated economy, linking agriculture, manufacturing, logistics, culture, technology, transportation, finance, education and community enterprise to global demand through the visitor experience.

A central goal is to keep more tourism revenue in Jamaica by strengthening supply chains. The plan also expands opportunities for Jamaicans to own businesses, supply goods and services, and benefit from the sector’s growth.

Local First Policy

Bartlett also said the government is advancing its Local First Policy, designed to increase domestic sourcing and reduce import leakage in the tourism economy.

“Local First is not a policy of exclusion. It is a policy of empowerment. It says that where Jamaicans can grow it, make it, cook it, build it, perform it, package it, transport it, digitize it, design it or deliver it, Jamaicans must have a fair chance to supply it,” Bartlett said.

The policy is expected to be completed before the end of the current fiscal year. It is intended to create more opportunities for local suppliers and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, he said.

Tourism Supply Logistics Centre

The Tourism Supply Logistics Centre will support that objective by coordinating demand from the tourism sector with Jamaican producers. Bartlett described the centre as the operating system for Jamaica’s tourism supply economy and said it would become the country’s fifth industry-specific Special Economic Zone.

He said the Ministry of Tourism has reached agreement with the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce. Moreover, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining will collaborate on implementation.

The centre is expected to improve procurement, forecasting, warehousing, cold-chain services and supplier coordination, while positioning Jamaica as a regional pilot for tourism supply coordination across the Caribbean.

Workforce Development

The plan also includes a workforce development component. It is focused on preparing tourism workers for changing technology and global markets.

Bartlett said artificial intelligence will be integrated into foreign-language training for tourism workers. This is to improve communication and service delivery for visitors from expanding source markets.

“The worker of the future must not fear technology. The worker of the future must be empowered by technology,” Bartlett said. “The objective is not technology for technology’s sake. The objective is better service, stronger confidence, higher employability and greater upward mobility for Jamaican workers.”

Bartlett said public trust will be central to Jamaica’s competitiveness. It will also be key to ensuring that tourism growth produces visible benefits for communities, workers and businesses.

“Confidence brings people here. Trust brings them back. Trust encourages investment. Trust strengthens belief in the sector. And trust secures the future,” he said.