Tamarac Residents Rally To Support Hurricane Victims in Jamaica

TAMARAC – Tamarac Commissioner Marlon D. Bolton is leading a Day of Action Hurricane Melissa Relief Drive today at the Tamarac Community Center, where residents from across Broward County are joining forces to support hurricane victims in Jamaica. The drive, taking place now through 7 p.m., is a testament to the community’s compassion and generosity in times of need.

“We are humbled by the outpouring of support from our community as we come together to help our brothers and sisters in Jamaica who have been devastated by Hurricane Melissa,” said Commissioner Marlon Bolton. “Every donation, big or small, brings hope and relief to those affected by this disaster. I urge everyone to join us today and be part of this incredible effort to make a difference in the lives of those in need.”

Residents can drop off essential supplies, including nonperishable food, tarps, blankets, and more, at the Tamarac Community Center, 8601 W. Commercial Blvd., today, Wednesday, Nov. 5, until 7 p.m. Monetary donations can also be made payable to the City of Tamarac with “Hurricane Melissa Relief” noted on the memo line.

This community-driven initiative is a shining example of unity and compassion in action. Commissioner Bolton and the City of Tamarac extend their heartfelt gratitude to all residents, businesses, and organizations supporting this relief effort.

For more information, please contact the Office of Commissioner Marlon Bolton, (954) 275-3850.

Let’s come together to make a difference in the lives of those affected by Hurricane Melissa!