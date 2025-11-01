Fast, Local Relief for Jamaicans Impacted by Hurricane Melissa

MIAMI – Two companies founded by Jamaicans, Blue Mahoe Capital and GroceryList, have joined forces to deliver a new kind of hurricane relief—fast, local, and rooted in dignity. Their joint initiative, “Recovery with Dignity,” enables donors at home and abroad to purchase essential supplies directly from Jamaican retailers. This ensures aid reaches families faster. Additionally, it keeps relief dollars circulating within Jamaica’s economy.

Unlike traditional shipping-based aid that can take weeks to arrive, this model moves relief through Jamaica’s own stores, suppliers, and delivery networks, cutting customs delays, protecting local jobs, and allowing families to receive culturally appropriate goods with privacy and respect.

Sourcing Supplies

“Hurricane Melissa has tested Jamaica’s strength, but the response must strengthen our people too,” said David Mullings, Chairman and CEO of Blue Mahoe Capital. “By sourcing supplies from Jamaican businesses, we deliver help at the speed of need and empower the same communities we’re helping to rebuild” added Rory Richards, Co-founder and CEO of GroceryList.

GroceryList Jamaica Platform

Through the campaign hub at www.grocerylistjamaica.com, supporters can fund pre-vetted relief bundles. These include Family Essentials, Clean & Sanitize Kits, Baby & Caregiver Packs, and Roof & Light Kits. Each order generates a digital receipt and fulfillment confirmation. Furthermore, aggregated reporting tracks deliveries, local spending, and households served, ensuring transparency from donation to doorstep.

Restore Dignity

“Relief should restore dignity, not dependency,” said Jermaine Morgan, Co-Founder and COO of GroceryList. “By purchasing goods right here in Jamaica, we cut out red tape, preserve jobs, and make sure every care package reflects the real needs of Jamaican families.”

Fuel Recovery

The campaign reflects an emerging diaspora-driven model for crisis response—one that blends philanthropy with sustainable development. “People want their generosity to move as quickly as the storm did,” added Robert Mullings, COO of Blue Mahoe Capital. “With this platform, the diaspora can fuel recovery that’s both immediate and empowering.”

