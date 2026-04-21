The Salvation Army Bedford Temple Corps Bids Farewell To Envoy Arike Mason

NEW YORK – A spirit of gratitude, celebration, and heartfelt farewell filled the sanctuary on Sunday, April 19. Congregants gathered at The Salvation Army Bedford Temple Corps & Community Center in Brooklyn to honor Envoy Arike Mason at a moving send-off service.

Envoy Mason, who has served as Corps Assistant at the Bedford-Stuyvesant location for the past two years, leaves behind a legacy defined by dedication, compassion, and impactful leadership. She is originally from Kingston, Jamaica, and a graduate of St. Hugh’s High School. She has been widely recognized for her commitment to ministry and community engagement.

The service drew tributes from across the Corps and community, reflecting the breadth of her influence. Representatives from the Community Center and staff shared their appreciation for her tireless efforts and steadfast presence throughout her tenure.

Among those participating in the service were Colonel Raphael Jackson, Divisional Commander, and Major Ana Frazer, Corps Officer. Both joined in recognizing Envoy Mason’s contributions.

Speaking on behalf of the Local Officers, Sgt. Gemma Caliste offered words of encouragement and hope for the future. She thanked Envoy Mason for her faithful service and acknowledged the transition ahead. “Envoy Mason is entering a new season,” Caliste said. “I pray that whatsoever her next steps are, it will be pleasing to her and to the Lord.”

Donna Barton, representing the Women’s Ministries, described Envoy Mason as a “committed and hyperactive leader,” praising her energy and devotion. She also extended well wishes as Mason prepares to relocate to Atlanta. There, she will join her mother, Major Mason (R).

Kerrie Farley, speaking for the young adult women group ASPIRE, reflected on the personal impact Envoy Mason had on its members. “She was always there, willing to listen and to give advice,” Farley shared. “Envoy Mason was like a big sister. She showed up, checked in, and wanted us to do well.”

The service was led by Dr. Lawman Lynch of the Cadet Corps, who highlighted Envoy Mason’s resilience and exceptional organizational abilities. He credited her administrative experience at the divisional headquarters as instrumental in strengthening operations not only at Bedford Temple. Additionally, it made a difference across the broader Brooklyn Command.

“She has exerted herself as a force within the ministry of guiding young people and young adults,” Dr. Lynch noted. “Her organizational skills have stabilized the work of The Salvation Army in Bedstuy and beyond.”

In her farewell message, titled “As I Leave, Keep Going,” Envoy Mason addressed the congregation with both gratitude and encouragement. Drawing from Matthew 28:18–20, she reminded listeners that “Christ still has all authority” and urged them to remain steadfast in their mission. “The church still has a mission,” she said. “His presence will go with you.”

Her remarks were met with warm affirmation, reflecting the deep connection she forged with the congregation.

Following the service, Envoy Mason was presented with a special gift, including a card signed by members of the Bedford Temple Corps. This was a tangible expression of the love and appreciation shared throughout her tenure.

As she prepares for her next chapter, Envoy Arike Mason leaves behind a community strengthened by her service and inspired to carry forward the mission she so passionately advanced.