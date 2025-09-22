Regulation A Offering: Invest in Blue Mahoe Capital

MIAMI — Blue Mahoe Capital Inc., a Caribbean-focused impact investment firm dedicated to providing access to public and private market opportunities, is pleased to announce the launch of its “Testing the Waters” campaign. This is under Regulation A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

This milestone marks the company’s second public step toward offering retail investors the opportunity to invest directly in Blue Mahoe Capital at $10 per share. The minimum investment is $100. In May 2024, the company successfully launched a Regulation CF offering. This closed on May 1 of this year, bringing retail investors into the company as shareholders.

Blue Mahoe Capital intends to qualify a Regulation A offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It then plans to list on the NASDAQ under the reserved ticker symbol “IRIE”. This will create a first-of-its-kind gateway for investors seeking exposure to the economies of the Caribbean.

“The Caribbean isn’t just for vacations—it’s the next investment frontier and we’re building the bridge between the Caribbean diaspora and regional growth—a transparent, regulated and trusted company,” said David P.A. Mullings, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Blue Mahoe Capital. “We are proud to give regular people access to an overlooked region that diversifies their portfolio, allows them to positively impact entire countries and improves lives.”

Blue Mahoe Capital’s portfolio includes Caribbean public equities, real estate developments, and private investments in Jamaica and The Bahamas, strategically selected to deliver long-term value while supporting economic growth in the region.

This “Testing the Waters” phase is part of the company’s outreach to gauge interest in its upcoming Regulation A offering. Interested individuals can express interest and learn more by visiting www.bluemahoecapital.com/invest.

Important Note:

No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy securities in a Regulation A offering by the company can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until an offering statement filed with the SEC has been qualified.

Any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date.

Any indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. Reserving a NASDAQ ticker symbol does not guarantee a future listing on the NASDAQ. It does not indicate that Blue Mahoe Capital Inc. meets any of the NASDAQ’s listing criteria at this time.