Nasdaq Ticker: IRIE Reserved for Blue Mahoe Capital

Blue Mahoe Capital Reserves NASDAQ Ticker Symbol “IRIE”

MIAMI — Blue Mahoe Capital, Inc., a US-based impact investment firm primarily focused on affordable housing and asset management in the Caribbean today announced that it has reserved the ticker symbol “IRIE” with Nasdaq in connection with its plans to explore a potential public offering and listing in the future.

“Reserving a ticker symbol is an exciting milestone as we explore the possibility of listing on a major U.S. exchange,” said David Mullings, Chairman and CEO of Blue Mahoe Capital. “We are committed to transparency, strong governance, and creating long-term value for our shareholders while giving them access to the next investment frontier.”

At this time, no offering statement has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and there can be no assurance that the firm will pursue or complete any such offering.

Reserving a Nasdaq ticker does not guarantee a future listing on Nasdaq or indicate that Blue Mahoe Capital, Inc meets any of Nasdaq’s listing criteria to do so.

Blue Mahoe Capital is wrapping up its Regulation CF funding round on Silicon Prairie. The investment round through the regulated platform will close at the end of the month, with May 1 being the last day to invest through the platform.

To learn more about investing in Blue Mahoe Capital, please read the offering circular here.

The company recently shared updates on Bloomberg TV that Phase 1 of the Penn Village development in Old Harbour, Jamaica, which has 200 units, already has over 275 individuals who have made contact to be on the list to purchase.

The development is a total of 700 1-Bedroom houses and represents a US$17.5 million total capital outlay. Mullings also announced a 50-acre development in Jamaica, and the intention to launch and list two new funds in Jamaica.

For more information about Blue Mahoe Capital and its Reg CF offering, visit www.IslandForward.com.

 

 

