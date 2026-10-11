Jamaica Targets MICE Tourism Growth at IMEX America 2026

LAS VEGAS — The Jamaica Tourist Board will use IMEX America 2026 to promote Jamaica’s recovery after Hurricane Melissa. They will also reinforce the island’s readiness for visitors. In addition, the board will pursue new business in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions market.

The global business events show runs Oct. 13-15 at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Jamaica’s delegation plans to connect with meeting planners, incentive travel professionals, corporate buyers and other industry decision-makers.

John Woolcock, the JTB’s manager of groups and conventions, said the tourism agency aims to strengthen Jamaica’s position in the global MICE tourism market. He also intends to deepen relationships with international buyers. Furthermore, they want to turn interest into future group business for the island’s tourism stakeholders.

“This year is particularly meaningful for Jamaica. Following Hurricane Melissa in October 2025, our tourism industry has demonstrated tremendous resilience, and the destination has made significant progress in its recovery. We are coming to IMEX with a strong and positive message: Jamaica is ready, our tourism partners are energized, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead,” Woolcock said.

IMEX America gives destinations and tourism suppliers a platform to build confidence, develop relationships, showcase products and secure future business. For Jamaica, the conference offers a chance to reconnect with clients, meet new planners and highlight the range of the island’s meetings and incentive travel offerings.

“Ultimately, our objective is to convert increased awareness and interest for Jamaica into qualified leads and future group business for the destination,” Woolcock said.

Jamaica MICE tourism opportunities

The JTB expects its IMEX America participation to create opportunities for hotels, attractions, destination management companies and other businesses serving meeting and incentive groups.

Woolcock said the event allows international buyers to connect directly with Jamaican tourism partners. At the same time, buyers can learn how local suppliers can work together on meetings, conferences, incentive trips and group events.

“For Jamaica, this creates an invaluable opportunity not only to promote the destination but also to connect buyers directly with our hotels, DMCs, attractions and other tourism partners. Our role is to help create those connections and demonstrate how Jamaica’s tourism stakeholders can work together to deliver seamless and memorable group programs,” he said.

Group contracts can generate business beyond hotel rooms and meeting facilities. This spending can extend to airport transfers and ground transportation. It also reaches restaurants, excursions, entertainment, event production, wellness providers, artisans and other local suppliers.

Incentive travel can also support attractions, cultural experiences and community-based enterprises. As a result, it helps spread tourism revenue among local communities and entrepreneurs.

“At the JTB, IMEX is an important marketplace. The relationships established here have the potential to generate business across Jamaica’s tourism sector for years to come,” Woolcock said.

Why planners choose Jamaica

Woolcock said Jamaica’s appeal to meeting and incentive planners extends beyond conference facilities and hotel accommodations. The island combines hospitality, beaches, cuisine, music, culture, wellness and adventure, allowing planners to build customized programs for corporate groups and incentive travelers.

“For incentive groups in particular, the destination has a very strong proposition. We have exceptional accommodations, beautiful beaches and landscapes, outstanding cuisine, a globally recognized culture, music, wellness, adventure and a wide variety of activities that can be incorporated into customized group programs and team building experiences,” he said.

Convenient air service and modern airports also strengthen Jamaica’s appeal as a warm-weather destination for conferences, corporate meetings and incentive travel.

As destinations compete for a larger share of the global MICE market, Jamaica plans to use IMEX America 2026 to highlight its tourism recovery, promote distinctive visitor experiences and connect buyers with local businesses capable of serving groups.

The JTB said its goal is to turn those connections into qualified leads, contracts and visitor spending, positioning group travel as a driver of tourism growth and Jamaica’s continued recovery after Hurricane Melissa.