Commentary: The Island Nation of Jamaica’s Recovery and Future Risks

SOUTH FLORIDA – Jamaica as well as the rest of the English-speaking Caribbean is at a major intersection in its history. It may also be at a crucial point for its very survival. The goodwill being expended in Jamaica following the devastation of Hurricane Melissa is possibly a chance for a new start. However, it also comes as what might be a risky recovery.

For one thing, some of the assistance coming to the island nation might just come with additional benefits. These benefits may not be intended for the country but for the benefit of the gift givers.

For example, with near military type equipment being brought into the country, there is cause for concern. What kind of long-term surveillance equipment is going to remain after the emergency is past?

While the country is distracted, the U.S. appears to be stepping up its pressure on Venezuela. This suggests an attack could come at any time. Meanwhile, the Venezuelans appear to be readying themselves militarily for such an attack.

And as if the region needs any additional hardships at this time, climate change is sending major messages. These messages are addressed not only to Jamaica but also to the other island nations sitting exposed in the Caribbean Sea.

Anyone who knows anything about the recent geographic history of St. Elizabeth parish, Jamaica knows that part of that parish and surrounding parishes really and truly belong to the sea!

Why then does the sea simply return when it chooses to?

Think also about islands in the region which the sea could retake, capture or just submerge at any time.