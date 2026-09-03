The Secret to Long Life Revealed by Centenarian Joyce Rattray

Buford, Georgia – On July 26 as Joyce Rattray celebrated her 100th birthday with family in Buford, Georgia, the Jamaican recalled her years in Greenwich Town, the community in Kingston that helped mold her personally and professionally.

Sharing the occasion with her three children made it even more special.

“My greatest personal highlight was the opportunity to parent my children: Garth, Ann-Marie and Fitz-George and my niece Andrea. I’m very proud of their outcome,” said Mrs Rattray.

Andrea McCook, her niece, also attended the event at Lanier Island Legacy Lodge. Dr. Garfield McCook, her husband, was master of ceremonies.

Messages marking the milestone came from King Charles of England, Governor General of Jamaica, Sir Patrick Allen and Georgia governor Brian Kemp.

Mrs. Rattray, the second of seven children, has lived in the United States for the past 30 years. She is the sole survivor of the siblings who were raised in Greenwich Town, a middle-class area that became a hotspot for roots-reggae during the 1970s.

Her husband, Dr. L. George Rattray, died in 2012.

Professionally, Mrs Rattray was a teacher from 1947-84 at Greenwich Primary School and nearby Norman Manley Secondary School. For many years, she played piano at the Greenwich Town Methodist Church.

Still mentally sharp, Joyce Rattray credits tried-and-proven methods as her secret to long life.

“I’ve tried to stay healthy and exercise all my life. Also, I have been a vegetarian for most of my life which might have contributed to my longevity,” she said.