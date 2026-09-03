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The Secret to Long Life Revealed by Centenarian Joyce Rattray

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell5 minutes ago
0 5 1 minute read
Secret to Long Life Revealed by Centenarian Joyce Rattray
Centenarian Joyce Rattray surrounded by family.
Secret to Long Life Revealed by Centenarian Joyce Rattray
Jamaican Joyce Rattray celebrated her 100th birthday on July 26 at Lanier Island Legacy Lodge in Buford, Georgia. Sharing the special occasion are (from left): Dr. Garfield McCook, Katherine Ricketts (grand-daughter), Katherine Bryan-Rattray (great grand-daughter), Ronique Robinson, (niece), Savannah Clarke (grand-daughter), Fitz-George Rattray (son), Dr. Garth Rattray (son), Adrienne Stokes (daughter-in-law), Dr. Joan Lorne-Rattray, (daughter-in-law), Ann-Marie Rattray-Clarke (daughter) and Andrea McCook (niece).

Buford, Georgia – On July 26 as Joyce Rattray celebrated her 100th birthday with family in Buford, Georgia, the Jamaican recalled her years in Greenwich Town, the community in Kingston that helped mold her personally and professionally.

Sharing the occasion with her three children made it even more special.

“My greatest personal highlight was the opportunity to parent my children: Garth, Ann-Marie and Fitz-George and my niece Andrea. I’m very proud of their outcome,” said Mrs Rattray.

Andrea McCook, her niece, also attended the event at Lanier Island Legacy Lodge. Dr. Garfield McCook, her husband, was master of ceremonies.

Messages marking the milestone came from King Charles of England, Governor General of Jamaica, Sir Patrick Allen and Georgia governor Brian Kemp.

Mrs. Rattray, the second of seven children, has lived in the United States for the past 30 years. She is the sole survivor of the siblings who were raised in Greenwich Town, a middle-class area that became a hotspot for roots-reggae during the 1970s.

Her husband, Dr. L. George Rattray, died in 2012.

Professionally, Mrs Rattray was a teacher from 1947-84 at Greenwich Primary School and nearby Norman Manley Secondary School. For many years, she played piano at the Greenwich Town Methodist Church.

Still mentally sharp, Joyce Rattray credits tried-and-proven methods as her secret to long life.

“I’ve tried to stay healthy and exercise all my life. Also, I have been a vegetarian for most of my life which might have contributed to my longevity,” she said.

 

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell5 minutes ago
0 5 1 minute read
Photo of Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell is a Jamaican journalist who has covered major events in that country, the Caribbean and South Florida for over 30 years. He has written for the Jamaica Observer, Gleaner Company and the Caribbean News Agency.

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