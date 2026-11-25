Virgin, Carnival, MSC, Norwegian and Margaritaville at Sea leaders say infrastructure, local culture and predictable fees will shape 2029 itineraries

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Cruise lines are sending more and newer ships to the Caribbean. The leaders behind that Caribbean cruise growth say destinations that plan ahead, invest in infrastructure and offer distinctive experiences ashore stand to gain the most.

“We’re not leaving the Caribbean. We’re wed to the Caribbean,” John Lovell, board member and senior adviser at Virgin Voyages, said Oct. 14. He spoke during the President & CEO Leadership Panel at the 32nd annual Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Cruise Conference & Trade Show, according to a news release.

Key facts

What: President & CEO Leadership Panel, 32nd annual FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show

President & CEO Leadership Panel, 32nd annual FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show When: Oct. 14

Oct. 14 Where: San Juan, Puerto Rico

San Juan, Puerto Rico Panelists: Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line; Chris Ivy, Margaritaville at Sea; Marc Kazlauskas, Norwegian Cruise Line; John Lovell, Virgin Voyages; Rubén Rodríguez, MSC Group Cruise Division, North America

Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line; Chris Ivy, Margaritaville at Sea; Marc Kazlauskas, Norwegian Cruise Line; John Lovell, Virgin Voyages; Rubén Rodríguez, MSC Group Cruise Division, North America Moderator: FCCA President Adam Ceserano

FCCA President Adam Ceserano Attendance: Nearly 700 people, including more than 100 cruise executives

Cruise lines add Caribbean ships and berths

A decade ago, MSC Cruises had one ship with about 3,500 berths sailing to the Caribbean from U.S. ports. This winter it will have seven ships and more than 30,000 berths, Rodríguez said.

Three World Class ships and two Explora ships will sail in the Caribbean during the 2027-28 winter season. Year-round sailings from La Romana aboard MSC Opera are expected to bring about 120,000 international visitors a year to the Dominican Republic.

Carnival’s next generation of ships, starting with Carnival Destiny in 2029, will also spend time in the Caribbean, Duffy said. She noted that Celebration Key, the line’s destination on Grand Bahama, welcomed 2.4 million visitors in its first year.

About a third of Norwegian Cruise Line’s deployment serves the Caribbean and the Bahamas, Kazlauskas said.

Margaritaville at Sea has grown from two-night cruises in 2022 to voyages of up to 10 nights. It will launch its largest ship, Beachcomber, from Miami in January 2027.

Virgin Voyages will deploy all four of its ships in the Caribbean during the winter, with at least one serving the region in summer.

How Caribbean destinations can stand out

Private or exclusive destinations increasingly influence which ports make an itinerary. Executives urged destinations to set themselves apart through local food, culture, history, nightlife and locally owned excursions.

Lovell called for smaller, more authentic tours. Rodríguez encouraged more creativity in showcasing local culture.

Duffy said 70% of people researching vacation experiences look to social media for inspiration. She urged destinations to reduce friction for guests, such as long wait times.

Kazlauskas encouraged partners to use cruise line research and guest surveys to guide investment. He noted that an exceptional cruise visit can inspire travelers to return for longer land-based vacations.

What shapes Caribbean cruise itineraries for 2029

Deployment planning for 2029 is already underway. Panelists said reliable infrastructure, safety, environmental sustainability and predictable taxes and fees weigh heavily on itinerary decisions. Fuel efficiency and overcrowding also factor in.

Ivy said unexpected changes in taxes and fees complicate long-term planning. Duffy stressed the importance of continuity, trust and strong government partnerships in deployment decisions made several years in advance.

Executives said continued fleet growth could create more Caribbean homeporting opportunities over the longer term. Air connectivity, airfare, hotel costs and the convenience of U.S. drive-to ports remain hurdles.

Ceserano expressed confidence in the Caribbean’s long-term cruise outlook and stressed sustained collaboration between cruise lines and destination partners. “The Caribbean remains strong. It’s going to remain strong for the future,” he said.

See also: Full Steam Ahead for FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show