Caribbean Airlines to Launch Daily Toronto-Guyana Service July 1

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago — Caribbean Airlines will launch daily nonstop service between Toronto and Georgetown, Guyana, on July 1, expanding capacity on a route where demand continues to grow ahead of the peak summer travel season.

The expanded schedule gives customers more flexibility and additional travel options between Canada and Guyana, supporting business, leisure and family travel while strengthening tourism, trade and economic links between the two countries.

“Guyana remains one of Caribbean Airlines’ most important and fastest-growing markets,” said Varma Khillawan, acting CEO of Caribbean Airlines. “Daily Toronto-Georgetown flights reflect our commitment to meeting customer demand and strengthening connectivity between Guyana and North America. Customers traveling for business, leisure, education or to reconnect with family and friends will benefit from greater flexibility and convenience throughout the summer season and beyond.”

The enhanced service comes as Guyana’s economy expands and its international profile continues to rise. It also is expected to support travel by members of the Guyanese diaspora in Canada.

Flights are available through the Caribbean Airlines website, mobile app, reservations call center, ticket offices and travel agents.

Flight Schedule Effective July 1, 2026