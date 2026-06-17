Travel

Caribbean Airlines to Launch Daily Toronto-Guyana Service July 1

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News11 minutes ago
0 11 1 minute read
Caribbean Airlines summer travel season
photo courtesy: Depositphotos.com
Caribbean Airlines summer travel season
photo courtesy: Depositphotos.com

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago  — Caribbean Airlines will launch daily nonstop service between Toronto and Georgetown, Guyana, on July 1, expanding capacity on a route where demand continues to grow ahead of the peak summer travel season.

The expanded schedule gives customers more flexibility and additional travel options between Canada and Guyana, supporting business, leisure and family travel while strengthening tourism, trade and economic links between the two countries.

“Guyana remains one of Caribbean Airlines’ most important and fastest-growing markets,” said Varma Khillawan, acting CEO of Caribbean Airlines. “Daily Toronto-Georgetown flights reflect our commitment to meeting customer demand and strengthening connectivity between Guyana and North America. Customers traveling for business, leisure, education or to reconnect with family and friends will benefit from greater flexibility and convenience throughout the summer season and beyond.”

The enhanced service comes as Guyana’s economy expands and its international profile continues to rise. It also is expected to support travel by members of the Guyanese diaspora in Canada.

Flights are available through the Caribbean Airlines website, mobile app, reservations call center, ticket offices and travel agents.

Flight Schedule Effective July 1, 2026

 

FLIGHT ROUTE FREQUENCY
BW 616  

Georgetown (GEO) – Toronto (YYZ)

 

 9: 20 AM

DAILY DEPARTURE
BW 617  

Toronto (YYZ) – Georgetown (GEO)

 

 4: 50 PM

DAILY DEPARTURE
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News11 minutes ago
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

The Islands of The Bahamas Declare 2008 ‘Year of the Woman’

March 9, 2008
travel to Jamaica

Jamaica’s Tourism Sector sets Post-COVID-19 Record With Visitor Arrivals

March 9, 2022
Jamaica Tourist Board radio broadcast at Sandals

Jamaica Tourist Board Hosts Radio Remote Broadcasts at Sandals Resort

April 4, 2024

Jamaica Opens Up Russian Market

November 15, 2012
Back to top button