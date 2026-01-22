Jamaica’s Vision for Reimagining Tourism Sector Amid Recovery

NEW YORK – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has outlined an ambitious recovery strategy for the island’s tourism sector that prioritizes resilience and sustainability. The plan also focuses on innovation in the face of evolving global disruptions. The most recent example is the passage of category 5 Hurricane Melissa.

The storm brought sustained winds of 185 miles per hour with gusts reaching 252 miles per hour—a magnitude the Caribbean and Jamaica have never experienced. Despite the severity of the storm, Minister Bartlett reaffirmed Jamaica’s position as an irresistible value proposition for visitors worldwide.

“When we have mega disruptions of whatever type, whether weather-related or otherwise, the world recognizes that Jamaica is somewhere to visit, that Jamaica is a safe destination, that Jamaica is secure, and that Jamaica will give them a seamless experience,” he stated.

The Minister highlighted Jamaica’s unique competitive advantages: excellent accommodations, wonderful ambience, and most importantly, “people with hospitality in their DNA—people with a purpose.”

Addressing media in New York yesterday, the Minister said, “As we chart the course forward for Jamaica’s tourism sector, we are not simply seeking to return to where we were,” said Minister Bartlett. “We are reimagining what our industry can be – stronger, more sustainable, and better equipped to weather any storm that may come our way.”

Recovery Framework

The recovery framework focuses on making infrastructure stronger. It includes plans to rebuild better in vulnerable areas. It also aims to create more exciting tourist experiences. New townships will be developed in coastal areas like Black River.

It will also look at environmental sustainability, and workforce development. This approach recognizes that the tourism sector must adapt to address climate change impacts and meeting the demands of shifting traveller expectations.

“Our workers are at the core of our recovery strategy as we provide support through relief initiatives and training to help them get back to their livelihoods. They will be at the forefront of our storytelling and high touch service for new and returning visitors in this post hurricane period,” sad the Minister.

Diversification will also be a priority to provide increased opportunities for Jamaica’s tourism in new and emerging markets. On this note, there continues to be a strategic push to tap into lucrative markets like Latin America and the GCC.

“This reimagining is about future-proofing Jamaica’s most vital economic sector,” Minister Bartlett emphasized. “We are rebuilding tourism to sustain our people’s livelihoods for generations to come, while preserving the natural beauty and cultural richness that make Jamaica truly special.”

Over 70 percent of the island’s hotels are opened with all airports and cruise ports fully operational. Attractions and tours are also open for business and welcoming visitors. The Minister will continue to work closely with industry stakeholders, international partners, and local communities to implement this vision.