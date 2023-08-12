Full Steam Ahead for FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show

Mazatlán, Mexico – Record cruise executive attendance, increased economic benefits for Mazatlán and all of Mexico, and invaluable opportunities for attendees were on the agenda for today’s press conference in Mazatlán, Mexico discussing the upcoming Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Cruise Conference & Trade Show, the only official cruise conference representing the Caribbean, Mexico and Central and South America, taking place November 7-10.

One on One with Cruise Executives

“This is the only event in the region that puts any attendee in direct contact with cruise executives that can drive business,” said Micky Arison, Chairman, Carnival Corporation & plc and FCCA. “Not only is this an invaluable opportunity for those interested in doing business with cruise lines, but also leads to positive developments for cruise lines by communicating and collaborating with stakeholders.”

Cruise Industry Must Attend

“We are proud of this event’s continued success for attendees and so many throughout our partner destinations” said Adam Ceserano, President, FCCA. “This has been the birthplace of everything from new tours to entire destination developments, so we are excited about what this year can mean for attendees, along with what it can bring Mazatlán by showcasing some of its stunning sights, sounds, and tastes.”

Cruise executives are also anxiously awaiting the event, with a record number currently confirmed. As of August 1, 72 cruise executives – including six presidents and above – have confirmed attendance, the most ever three months before the event.

Those executives will participate in the series of workshops, networking opportunities and meetings, including one-on-one meetings for pre-registered delegates – with last year’s event featuring a record 652 one-on-one meetings and this year expected to surpass that.

“Presidential Panel” Workshop

They will also lead a schedule of workshops that has grown due to interest by executives, with the tentative schedule already poised for the most workshops and participants in event history.

The current workshop agenda includes a “Presidential Panel” with the Presidents and above from cruise companies – Gus Antorcha, President, Holland America Line; Michael Bayley, President & CEO, Royal Caribbean International; David Herrera, President, Norwegian Cruise Line; John Padgett, President, Princess Cruises; Richard Sasso, Chairman, MSC Cruises (USA) Inc.; and Joshua Weinstein, President & CEO & Chief Climate Officer, Carnival Corporation & plc – along with discussions on port operations, destination partnerships, itinerary planning, destination experiences, and providing emotional and logistical support during a crisis.

Cruise Tourism in Mexico

Additionally, Mazatlán and the State of Sinaloa will showcase the potential for increased benefits from cruise tourism, with the aim to grow on the 388,690 FCCA Member Line passenger arrivals forecast in Mazatlán this year, along with the $15.87 million of direct expenditures (including $11.44 million in passenger spending and $1.76 million in crew spending), in addition to 420 jobs paying $2.56 million in wages, generated by the cruise industry in Mazatlán during the 2017/2018 cruise year.

The event also further displays the importance of Mexico overall to the cruise industry, with 8.4 million FCCA Member Line passenger arrivals in Mexican ports projected this year and cruise tourism generating $699.39 million in direct expenditures, in addition to 17,392 jobs paying $114.9 million in wage income during the 2017/2018 cruise year, to the eight Mexican destinations participating in the last Business Research & Economic Advisers (BREA) study.

For registration and more information, visit www.FCCAConference.com.