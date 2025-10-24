Whatsapp Broadcast Channel from Grenada Tourism Authority

St. George, Grenada – The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is proud to announce the launch of its WhatsApp Broadcast Channel on October 23rd. This dynamic communication tool will be used to deliver real-time updates, important announcements, and relevant tourism-related information straight to subscribers’ mobile devices.

As part of the GTA’s continued commitment to innovation, accessibility, and transparency, the WhatsApp Broadcast Channel offers a free, easy-to-use, one-way communication platform for anyone with a WhatsApp account. This strategic move allows the GTA to reach audiences more efficiently and effectively. By delivering information directly to their mobile devices, they ensure communication happens in real time.

The broadcast channel will be searchable under the channel name “The Grenada Tourism Authority”. Subscribers can easily join by clicking the “Follow” button. With no subscriber limit, the channel will enable the GTA to connect with a broad and growing network.

This network includes destination enthusiasts, industry stakeholders, media partners, and citizens of our tri-island state in one shared digital space.

As the Grenada Tourism Authority continues to embrace digital solutions that foster stronger connectivity and promote Grenada as a world-class destination, the message remains clear:

“Tourism is everybody’s business”.