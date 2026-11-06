Royalton Opens Black Friday 2026 Travel Deals

Early access covers Caribbean and Mexico resort stays, with select booking perks and offers on upcoming properties.

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados — Royalton Hotels & Resorts opened early access to its Black Friday 2026 travel offers Nov. 4, giving travelers and travel advisers a head start on deals across its 28-resort portfolio, according to a company announcement.

The “Now or Never” campaign includes family vacations, adults-only getaways and higher-tier room categories. The company says travelers can save hundreds of dollars, but its announcement does not specify discount percentages, starting rates or a booking deadline.

Caribbean and Mexico resort offers

The promotion spans Royalton’s portfolio in Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Antigua, St. Lucia, Barbados, Grenada, Mexico and Costa Rica. Offers vary by property, room category and travel dates.

Featured properties include Royalton Reserve Paraíso de la Bonita, an adults-only resort in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, where the company says limited-time rates will be available.

New resorts taking bookings for 2027

Royalton Vessence Cancun is accepting bookings ahead of a planned March 2027 opening. The company says the property will offer multibed suites for groups, dining and cultural experiences, and a rooftop overlooking the beach in Cancun’s Hotel Zone.

Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove is also open for reservations. The Runaway Bay property is scheduled to open in summer 2027, according to the announcement.

December holiday and New Year’s travel

Royalton is also promoting December stays alongside its Black Friday campaign. Planned holiday programming includes Santa arrivals, family activities, themed events, culinary experiences and New Year’s Eve celebrations, the company said.

Cancellation, payment and airport transfer terms

The offers include flexible cancellation policies and pay-over-time options for U.S. residents, according to Royalton. Complimentary round-trip airport transfers are available on qualifying reservations, subject to minimum-stay requirements and other booking conditions.

Rates and availability depend on the resort, room category, travel dates and booking terms. The announcement does not provide a full travel window or detailed cancellation and payment terms. Travelers should confirm those conditions, along with transfer eligibility, before booking.

Offer details and reservations are available at www.royaltonresorts.com.