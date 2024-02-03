VM Group Florida Rep. Office Making It Easy To Do Business In Jamaica

MIRMAR – The VM Building Society – Florida Representative Office is organizing its monthly “Bank on the Move” community blitz in South Florida, from Naples to West Palm Beach, in January and February 2024. The blitz aims to provide easy access to financial products and services available in Jamaica, such as savings accounts and mortgage loans for purchasing family, vacation, or investment properties in Jamaica.

Bank on the Move Blitzes

Naples: January 29, 30, 31, 2024: REGUS Office, The Regions Bank Building, 4851 Tamiami Trail N, Suite 200, Naples, FL 34103. 9am to 4pm

REGUS Office, The Regions Bank Building, 4851 Tamiami Trail N, Suite 200, Naples, FL 34103. 9am to 4pm West Palm Beach: February 6, 8, 22, 2024: The Dutch Pot Jamaican Restaurant, 4095 Haverhill Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417. 11:30am to 6:30pm

Suzette Rochester Lloyd, Chief Representative Officer, VM Building Society – Florida Representative Office stated, “these community blitzes are still widely received by the diaspora community, and the VM Team gets the opportunity to engage with our customers, both new and existing in person and provide easy access to worthwhile financial products and services available to them in Jamaica.”

Jamaica Attracting Investors

Jamaica continues to attract persons from across the globe and is a widely anticipated place to sojourn, especially during the holiday seasons. With the increased inventory of new homes available for sale in Jamaica through the increased developments, persons can access either a JMD or USD denominated mortgage loan, based on their preference and the applicable interest rate.

The VM Building Society – Florida Representative Office, located at 2600 S. University Drive, Suite #109, Miramar will continue to serve its members (new and existing) across the United States of America (USA), who wish to do business in Jamaica by providing valuable information on VM’s savings options for vacation, retirement, homeownership, and emergency-fund.