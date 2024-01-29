Montego Bay, Jamaica – Amidst a gathering of dignitaries and industry leaders, Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness officially launched the groundbreaking ceremony for “The Pinnacle, a transformative US$350 million luxury residential development poised to elevate the Caribbean living experience.

This ambitious project, envisioned by visionary Jamaican architect Isiaa Madden, introduces 423 residences and 15 exclusive villas, marking a pivotal moment for Jamaica’s economic trajectory and tourism appeal. This expansive sanctuary seamlessly integrates stunning ocean views, top-tier amenities, and a prime location to offer an unparalleled experience for homeowners.

“The Pinnacle goes beyond traditional residential development. It’s a meticulously crafted lifestyle destination, reshaping luxury living in Jamaica,” stated LCH Development Limited CEO Yangsen Li. “From stunning vistas to spacious residences, resort-style amenities, and personalized service, The Pinnacle represents a new era for residents. Merging Jamaican heritage with cosmopolitan flair, it beckons Jamaicans returning home and international guests seeking unmatched luxury in a beloved destination.”

Featured Amenities

The Pinnacle introduces curated luxury, blending exquisite features into a symphony of elevated living:

Four towers, each 28 stories high, offer breathtaking ocean, lagoon and mountain vistas

423 residences, available in one-, two-, three-bedroom apartments and 4- and 5-bedroom penthouses cater to discerning homeowners.

15 private villas add an exclusive touch to personalized living.

Dedicated concierge services, curated shopping options, and diverse restaurants, including a stunning rooftop bar, ensure convenience and culinary delight.

A private club and spa enhance the lifestyle experience.

Active pursuits find a haven with tennis and multi-sports courts.

A marina, meandering river, intimate beaches, and inviting pools complete the canvas of indulgence at The Pinnacle.

Nestled between the sea and a lagoon on the Reading Peninsula in Montego Bay, The Pinnacle is embraced by a captivating nature reserve, offering residents a distinctive living experience that encapsulates the true essence of Jamaica. The Reading Peninsula boasts lush greenery, native flora, and fauna, creating a harmonious connection between residents and the natural surroundings. This peninsula is a secluded oasis, providing a serene escape within Montego Bay’s vibrant energy.

Architect Isiaa Madden

Designed by renowned Jamaican architect Isiaa Madden, The Pinnacle reflects a seamless fusion of artistic brilliance and functional elegance, ensuring that every architectural detail enhances the overall living experience.

Demonstrating unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, The Pinnacle proactively integrates rainwater harvesting and solar energy utilization into its comprehensive environmental leadership strategy. The inclusion of smart grid technology and eco-friendly parking garages contributes to energy efficiency and fosters a healthier environment. This dedication to sustainable practices significantly amplifies its appeal to environmentally conscious investors and residents.

Timing of The Pinnacle

Towers One and Two are set to rise first, with completion anticipated within 36 months. Construction of Towers Three and Four will commence a year after the launch of the initial towers. The entire project is scheduled for completion in 2029. An estimated 400 jobs will be created during the construction phase, providing a significant boost to local communities.