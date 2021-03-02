Quad9 delivers Caribbean Internet Users World-Class Privacy Protection

By Gerard Best

[PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad] – A non-profit organization’s move from the United States to Europe has given new legal powers and protections to Internet users. Especially those in the Caribbean and worldwide.

Quad9 is a not-for-profit domain name system (DNS) security service provider operating in more than 90 countries. They’ve announced on February 17 that it had moved its headquarters from California to Zürich, Switzerland. By using Quad9, anyone in the world can now receive the same, fully legally enforced rights as a Swiss citizen.

The Swiss legal privacy regime is harmonized with the European Union (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This makes Quad9 the first public DNS security solution to extend EU-standard GDPR privacy protections. Plus freedoms to internet users in the Caribbean and other regions.

DNS Providers

“Other large DNS providers are domiciled in the United States. That jurisdiction shields them from privacy claims and responsibility to users. Quad9 has set itself apart from other DNS providers. Specifically, by voluntarily placing itself within a jurisdiction which strictly enforces privacy laws to the highest global standards. It grants individuals enforceable rights and effective remedies. Therefore, giving Quad9 users around the world the full protection of Swiss law,” said Bill Woodcock, Chairman of the Quad9 Foundation Council.

Quad9’s move to Switzerland

Quad9’s move to Switzerland is being facilitated by SWITCH. An independent foundation which is the registry for the .ch and .li country code top-level domain names. In addition to being one of Switzerland’s centers of competence for internet security.

“In less than five years, Quad9 has built a global alternative to the commercial DNS platforms that are focused on reaping profit from user data,” said Tom Kleiber, managing director of SWITCH. “We look forward to expanding Quad9’s reach and impact to show internet users across the globe that security can be improved without exploiting their privacy.”

DNS Security Solution

Since its launch in 2017, Quad9 has provided DNS security solution services at no cost. Best of all, with no contract, and without collecting or reselling personal data. The latest development promises Internet users even clearer competition and choice.

In Conclusion

“This step by Quad9 is a good example of what may need to be done to increase confidence in the Internet globally. It also demonstrates the importance of all stakeholders playing their respective roles—technical community providing a robust technical solution, private sector enabling and supporting the model, and robust government regulation providing a trust-guarantee,” said Tomas Lamanauskas, Head of Corporate Strategy Division, International Telecommunication Union (ITU).