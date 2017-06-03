St Kitts Government plans to deport Chinese family to Grenada

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA– A new twist in the ongoing 6 months saga involving the Chinese fugitive Biao Ren, an economic citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis who, along with his family, have been living in St. Kitts/Nevis since 2014 and wanted by China.

St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris has been engaged in an international diplomatic tussle with China after his government refused to hand over Biao Ren to face charges in China.

He has been accused of committing fraud in several state corporations in China involving USD hundreds of millions in several state corporations.

After the St. Kitts/Nevis Government and local security officials assisted Chinese security and financial crime officials in locating Ren’s home in Frigate Bay several weeks ago, the authorities suddenly declared that they had lost contact with Ren for several weeks to the anger of China who accused the authorities in St. Kitts/Nevis in the regional media of receiving hundreds of thousands of US Dollars as Protection money to hide Ren.

In a release issued to all of its Caribbean Embassies China accused the Timothy Harris government of using St. Kitts/Nevis as a haven to hide crooks and criminals.

With national regional and international diplomatic pressure mounting on the government, the security forces on Tuesday claimed to have located Ren and his family in a private residence in Rawlins in Nevis in an early morning raid.

Ren insisted to the police that he has not been in hiding but moved to his new location several weeks ago with the knowledge of the Harris Government, according to statements he gave to the police and shared with a regional counterpart.

Now that the police have completed their processing of his arrest, Ren and his family are posing yet another embarrassment to the Timothy Harris Government as to their future.

Ren and his family including his wife and his son who is a minor were being held against their wish without any charge first at the Cotton Ground Police Station in Nevis and from Wednesday (May 31st) morning at the Police Headquarters in Basseterre.

They have not committed any offence against the State and have not violated any of the laws of the Federation.

They have all been deliberately and maliciously denied access to legal counsel despite their many and constant pleas for several hours to see a lawyer yesterday.

Their constitutional rights as citizens of St. Kitts/Nevis are being violated and they are being denied protection against arbitrary arrest and police harassment under the St. Kits/Nevis 1983 Constitution.

Because they continue to be an embarrassment to the Harris government and to Dr Harris personally, it is understood that the Harris government has plans to deport them to Grenada possibly in the early hours of Thursday morning Thursday 1st June to facilitate their extradition to China.

It is understood from an official close to the police that Ren and his family have not made any plan of their own to travel to Grenada as they do not wish to go to St Georges and have not requested any government assistance to travel, as government has deactivated their passports according to Dr Harris in a Press Conference some three weeks ago.

But they are now being advised that the Government will provide them with new passports as was previously planned.

All these arrangements to facilitate their travel to Grenada for extradition to China is against their wishes and without their right to legal representation and judicial review in violation of their constitutional and human rights as legitimate citizens of St Kitts/Nevis.

The Government of St Kitts/Nevis has now resorted again to Constitutional and human rights abuses of our citizens to cover up corruption in his government.