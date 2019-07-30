JetBlue Partners With Top Jamaican Resorts to Support NY Jamaican Based Charity COJO

NEW YORK – JetBlue Airways has once again joined forces with a number of Jamaican hotel partners to support the New York based Jamaica charity Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO) Inc., for its 2019 Annual Benefit Raffle.

The airline, a consistent sponsor of COJO fund-raising events which provide scholarships, mentorship and upgrades for educational facilities in at-risk communities in Jamaica, has donated travel certificates for travel to Jamaica, one of many Caribbean destinations served by the airline.

JetBlue along with hotel partners Couples, Half Moon, Hilton, Iberostar & Round Hill are supporting this year’s fundraising initiative to benefit underserved children in Jamaica.

The funds raised will help a number of deserving children who are wards of the state in Jamaica pursue their academic goals.

Among the Jamaican vacation packages on offer this year:

Grand prize: A 6-day/5-night all-inclusive stay for two at any Couples Resort plus a pair of travel certificates (a) on JetBlue

A 6-day/5-night all-inclusive stay for two at any Couples Resort plus a pair of travel certificates (a) on JetBlue Second prize: A 5-day/4-night all-inclusive stay for two at Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa plus a pair of travel certificates (a) on JetBlue

A 5-day/4-night all-inclusive stay for two at Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa plus a pair of travel certificates (a) on JetBlue Third prize: A 4-day/3-night stay all-inclusive stay for two at Iberostar Hotels & Resort plus a pair of travel certificates (a) on JetBlue

A 4-day/3-night stay all-inclusive stay for two at Iberostar Hotels & Resort plus a pair of travel certificates (a) on JetBlue Taxes, fees and restrictions apply

Half Moon has donated a 4-day/3-night stay for two while Round Hill has donated a weekend stay for two to be used as auction items.

Interested persons wishing to support the raffle can purchase tickets from COJO executives and friends. Tickets for the Child Month Benefit Raffle are one for $5 and five for $20.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-888-275-0121. Last year, COJO presented scholarships valued at US$25,000 and the organization is hoping to increase that amount for 2019.

According to COJO Founder and Chairman Gary M. Williams, JetBlue Airways has been critical to the work that we do in Jamaica and we welcome their unwavering support of our efforts. “We owe a debt of gratitude to JetBlue and our many hotel partners who go above and beyond to assist us with making this worthwhile investment in our children who are the future. Thanks to the many donors and patrons over the years. The beneficiaries are appreciative of your assistance,” noted Williams.

The raffle will culminate on Saturday, August 3, 2019 when the winners will be announced at a poolside soiree and fashion show, hosted by Horatio & Sheree Parkes at their Long Island residence.

The COJO Summer Soiree will feature designs from Brooklyn-based Moshood Creations, Signature Closet Boutique and men’s swimwear courtesy of The Mushroom, Jamaica. Entertainment will be provided by Rick Dalgetty & Tropical Rhythms.