Health

Free Health Checks Reach 1,000 in Montego Bay

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell3 minutes ago
0 7 1 minute read
Free Health checks by The Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities Health Mission
The Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities Health Mission, which staged its 34th visit to Jamaica in October.

Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities health mission provides cancer screenings, HIV testing, pediatric, dental and vision care across western Jamaica.

 

Free Health checks by The Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities Health Mission
The Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities Health Mission, which staged its 34th visit to Jamaica in October.

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Over 1,000 people, mainly senior seniors, benefitted from free health checks courtesy of the Montego Bay Sister Cities’ annual health mission. This took place from October 5-8 at Westgate Holy Trinity Church in Montego Bay.

Close to 1,000 people from rural St. James, Trelawny and Hanover parishes received  preventative screenings for cancer. They also received HIV tests as well as pediatric, dental and visual examinations.

Dr. Marvet Wint, chairperson of the mission, told South Florida Caribbean News her 60-member team provided examinations. These are expensive to many Jamaicans, especially in remote areas.

Dr. Marvet Wint, Reverend Paul Blake of Montego Bay, and Dr. Yvonne Smith
Dr. Marvet Wint (left), chairperson for the Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities Health Mission, which took place October 5-8 at Westgate Holy Trinity Church in Montego Bay. With her are Reverend Paul Blake of Montego Bay, and Dr. Yvonne Smith, CEO of the Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities Health Mission.

“Women benefited from cervical cancer screenings, men received prostate screenings, children received pediatric services, and adults and seniors received medical, dental, and vision care,” she disclosed.

“Local healthcare facilities also benefited from donated medical equipment and supplies.”

Wint added that, “The mission strengthened collaboration between Jamaican and American healthcare professionals.”

The Atlanta team comprised dentists, ophthalmologists, gynecologists, pediatricians, nurses, pharmacists, and non-medical volunteers.

Atlanta and Montego Bay have been sister cities since 1972. The first health mission from the American city to the tourist resort took place in 1993.

Healthcare is costly in Jamaica where most working-class citizens seek treatment at local clinics and public hospitals. Many of these facilities are beneficiaries of donations from Diaspora groups, mainly in the United States and Canada.

 

 

Photo of Howard Campbell Howard Campbell3 minutes ago
0 7 1 minute read
Photo of Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell

Howard Campbell is a Jamaican journalist who has covered major events in that country, the Caribbean and South Florida for over 30 years. He has written for the Jamaica Observer, Gleaner Company and the Caribbean News Agency.

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