Free Health Checks Reach 1,000 in Montego Bay

Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities health mission provides cancer screenings, HIV testing, pediatric, dental and vision care across western Jamaica.

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Over 1,000 people, mainly senior seniors, benefitted from free health checks courtesy of the Montego Bay Sister Cities’ annual health mission. This took place from October 5-8 at Westgate Holy Trinity Church in Montego Bay.

Close to 1,000 people from rural St. James, Trelawny and Hanover parishes received preventative screenings for cancer. They also received HIV tests as well as pediatric, dental and visual examinations.

Dr. Marvet Wint, chairperson of the mission, told South Florida Caribbean News her 60-member team provided examinations. These are expensive to many Jamaicans, especially in remote areas.

“Women benefited from cervical cancer screenings, men received prostate screenings, children received pediatric services, and adults and seniors received medical, dental, and vision care,” she disclosed. “Local healthcare facilities also benefited from donated medical equipment and supplies.” Wint added that, “The mission strengthened collaboration between Jamaican and American healthcare professionals.”

The Atlanta team comprised dentists, ophthalmologists, gynecologists, pediatricians, nurses, pharmacists, and non-medical volunteers.

Atlanta and Montego Bay have been sister cities since 1972. The first health mission from the American city to the tourist resort took place in 1993.

Healthcare is costly in Jamaica where most working-class citizens seek treatment at local clinics and public hospitals. Many of these facilities are beneficiaries of donations from Diaspora groups, mainly in the United States and Canada.