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Sandals Resorts Targets Golf Tourism Market Boom in Jamaica

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 minutes ago
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Golf Tourism market at Sandals Upton Estate Golf & Country Club
Sandals Upton Estate Golf & Country Club
Golf Tourism market at Sandals Upton Estate Golf & Country Club
Sandals Upton Estate Golf & Country Club

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica — Sandals Resorts is making a play for the fast-growing golf tourism market. The company is hosting more than 100 U.S. travel advisors for its 22nd annual USA Travel Advisors Golf Tournament at Sandals Upton Estate Golf & Country Club. The event was held Sept. 9-13. It paired competitive golf with destination training and firsthand exposure to Jamaica’s luxury travel experience.

Golf Tourism Market boom at Sandals

The tournament positions the all-inclusive resort brand within a global golf tourism market estimated at $25 billion to $31 billion annually. Players competed on the 18-hole, par-72 championship course. This course is 700 feet above sea level with mountain and ocean views.

Sandals Upton Estate Golf & Country Club
Sandals Upton Estate Golf & Country Club course

Jake ColdIron is Sandals Resorts’ national manager of golf sales in Miami. He said the event was meant to strengthen advisors’ connections to Jamaica. It also aimed to build closer ties with the resort’s caddies, golf staff, and management team.

Johnathan Newnham, director of golf operations and director of operations at Sandals Upton Estate Golf & Country Club, described the course as accessible but challenging. He also noted its small greens, caddie service and clubhouse dining.

The event taps into rising interest in golf getaways, Caribbean travel and experience-driven luxury vacations.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 minutes ago
0 5 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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