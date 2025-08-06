Jamaica Independence Day Message 2025 | Mr Mark Golding

63 years ago, our island home, Jamaica, dared to be bold.

On August 6, 1962, Jamaica raised its flag for the first time and declared to the world that we would chart our own course and write our own history. Independence was not given, it was earned. Carved out of struggle, sacrifice, and the unrelenting belief that Jamaicans would one day govern ourselves.

As we celebrate 63 years of independence, let us honour the legacy of those who fought for this right, and commit to building a future rooted in truth, justice, and real opportunity for all Jamaicans. 🇯🇲 Happy Independence Day, Jamaica.