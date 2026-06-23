Caribbean Lies – The Teflon Dons and Donnas

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A minister in the Jamaican government cabinet who previously resigned in another scandal, has been charged with a breach of the rules of integrity. A second go round if you like. The Prime Minister, who is himself facing an integrity investigation, has decided not to force his resignation. Understandable, given the Prime Minister’s situation and attempt to avoid hypocrisy.

Birds of a feather and all that.

Former Speaker of Parliament

The minister, who will soon appear before the court, has company in cabinet with the former speaker of parliament, replaced by the Prime Minister’s wife, who was reelected and appointed to cabinet after conviction for an integrity offence. As a lawyer she can provide the newly charged minister with legal advice as well as tips for his court appearance.

Another lawyer in Jamaica who misspoke in a misogynistic manner faced disqualification for some time. The former speaker has not had to face a disciplinary enquiry for conviction for misuse of a state benefit for cars.

One rule for them and one for us.

Basic Rules

When you take up an elected post in a democratic society you are expected to follow certain basic rules including resignation from your post until allegations are resolved. In reality this does not happen, at least not in Jamaica.

Caribbean countries faced with this predicament are more similar to an autocracy than democracy. They are now drifting towards the likes of China, Russia, North Korea and Cuba, to name a few. Jamaica has a very close relationship with these countries who once began their journey to beyond by an inner circle hiding corruption from the people. The people woke up one morning under the yoke of dictatorship.

A centerpiece of the complaints by Marco Rubio against Cuba is the corruption by an inner circle of leadership.

The forceful, incoming U.S. Ambassador Kari Lake will not only be concerned by the close Jamaican friendship with enemies of the United States but the appearance of criminality in high places. It was just such behaviour that led to a Venezuelan leader being removed to a New York jail. The Prime Minister of Jamaica is treading on dangerous ground and he does not have the support of Maduro given a weak election turnout with a tiny majority of 4.

Others in the ruling party with any connection to criminality or those deported, extradited or incarcerated will not only face cancellation of visas, but a much stronger response. They might also start sleeping in different houses.

Ambassador Lake will know that President Trump does not like gangs and he is given to prompt action to destroy them.

Questions will be asked if elements of the Shower Posse persist.